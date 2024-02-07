Persona 3 Reload: Champion Knight weakness

The Protagonist will square off against several strong shadows in Persona 3 Reload, and they can bump into the Champion Knight on the third block of Tartarus.

The Avenger Knight‘s angry cousin roams the upper half of Yabbashah. We encountered this enemy after fighting the Controlling and Dependent couple on floor 91 and clearing the border floor above it. This can be a tough fight if you’re not prepared, so here’s what you need to know about its weaknesses—and how to use them to keep this enemy grounded.

What are Champion Knight’s weaknesses in Persona 3 Reload?

The Champion Knight is weak to Dark Damage but resists all physical attacks and heals from Shock damage. Use your party wisely when heading into this fight.

Might be best to keep Akihiko home for this one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to beat Champion Knight in Persona 3 Reload

This fight becomes considerably easier if you bring Koromaru along for a walk around Tartarus since he is one of the main ways you have to deal Dark damage. Persona 3 Reload made it so a ton of enemies in Yabbashah are weak to Dark, including Champion Knight, so it’s usually handy to have him on board anyway.

If you have Koromaru with you, hit as many Eigas as you can against Champion Knight. The Protagonist should use Dark whenever possible to chain All-Out Attacks, alternating between him and Koromaru to keep this enemy down for the count as much as you can.

We didn’t bring Akihiko to the fight, so we can’t say we tried using Elec Break or his Theurgy to diminish Champion Knight’s resistance. If he’s in the party, though, he can trim the Champion Knight’s attack with Tarunda or buff an ally’s accuracy and evasion through Sukukaja.

(Ma)zionga and Herculean Strike are the main attacks to worry about. Shock damage can take Yukari and Aigis out of the fight easily, though Akihiko will resist it. Herculean Strike, on the other hand, can deal quite a bit of damage to your whole party.

If you chain All-Out Attacks and debuff your target, the fight may not even come to this point. The Champion Knight cast Heat Riser after all our characters had taken a turn against it, which gave us the chance for more All-Out Attacks.