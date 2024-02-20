Category:
How to fuse Atavaka in Persona 3 Reload

The demon slayer with a firm stance.
Aleksandar Perišić
Published: Feb 20, 2024 09:13 am
Atavaka is floating in the air
Atavaka is ready to slay some demons. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In Persona 3 Reload, there are a few Persona abilities that seem too good to be true. Firm Stance is among them, and one of the easiest ways to get it is to fuse Atavaka. So, here’s how to fuse Atavaka in Persona 3 Reload.

Before you can fuse Atavaka in Persona 3 Reload

Persona 3 Reload Promotional image showing Yuko.
Yuko is both cheery and caring. Image via Atlus

To get the ability to fuse Atavaka in Persona 3 Reload, you need to raise your Strength Social Link to rank 10. To do this, you need to befriend Yuko Nishiwaki (the Field club manager) and see all of her Social Link scenes. 

You unlock Yuko pretty early in the game, but raising her Social Rank can be a pain. Unlike many Social Links in Persona 3 Reload, she is only available on Wednesdays and Saturdays in the afternoon. The problem is, during those times, there are plenty of other Social Links you can focus on, and Yuko may not be your highest priority. I actually maxed out her Social Link near the end of the game (after New Year’s). 

After you get the Strength Arcana to level 10, you’ll get a message that you can now fuse Atavaka.

Persona 3 Reload: How to fuse Atavaka

Just like many unlockable Persona fusions, there’s a good chance you’ll already have the Personas needed to fuse Atavaka after unlocking it. Here are a few common fusion methods:

First PersonaSecond Persona
RangdaSaturnus
LakshmiDecarabia
MaraBelphegor
OrobasHelel
SurtHouou
GabrielNorn
ThorHorus
OdinDaisoujou
LokiNorn
AsuraShiki-Ouji
FutsunushiSeth
Fusion combinations in Persona 3 Reload for Atavaka
Don’t use Chi You for fusion. It’s a waste. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Again, these are hardly all the combinations you can use to fuse Atavaka. While Atavaka is great for the mid-to-late game, it isn’t a Persona that you should keep until the end. I highly recommend you don’t fuse Chi You to create an Atavaka, like the one in this article’s featured image, because that would be a huge waste.

What makes Atavaka powerful in Persona 3 Reload?

Atavaka from Persona 3 with its status and abilities
Atavaka has one of the best abilities in the game. Screenshot by Dot Esports

What makes Atavaka powerful is its last ability: Firm Stance. Firm Stance is a passive ability that halves all damage you receive from attacks, but you lose your ability to dodge attacks. In my opinion, this is a small price to pay. Having Firm Stance is super-useful for some of the game’s later challenges.

Author

Aleksandar Perišić
Staff Writer. Aleksandar has been gaming ever since he can remember and has been writing game reviews long before he joined Dot Esports. He loves MMORPGS, Nintendo and Indie games. He also steals gifts on Christmas but then gives them back when everyone starts to sing.