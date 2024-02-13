Category:
Persona

How to fuse Daisoujou with Regenerate 3 in Persona 3 Reload

Another one of Elizabeth's requests.
Image of Pedro Peres
Pedro Peres
|
Published: Feb 13, 2024 12:31 pm
A Daisoujou shortly after being fused.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Elizabeth tasks players with a series of requests in Persona 3 Reload, and the Velvet Room’s concierge will have players experiment with all sorts of combinations. To complete request 72, you need to fuse a Daisoujou with Regenerate 3.

Recommended Videos

This Elizabeth Request is the 72nd request overall and the seventh in Elizabeth’s fusion series. Thankfully for players, this one isn’t all that complicated since Daisoujou doesn’t have huge requirements outside of its level. Here’s how you can wrap up this request in Persona 3 Reload.

How to complete Elizabeth Request 72: Fuse a Daisoujou with Regenerate 3

This request doesn’t have any hugely specific requirements. Unlike fusing Alice or making a Masakado with Charge, it’s just a matter of having the correct two Personas. You also need to be at least level 59 to fuse Daisoujou since he starts at that level (though maxing out the Hierophant Social Link will give you a nice bump in XP, helped by this Persona’s innate Growth 3).

You don’t have to fuse Daisoujou with Regenerate 3 directly: You can just use a skill card and get it over with quickly. You can find Regenerate 3 skill cards in Tartarus or buy them from Mayoido Antiques, but don’t forget to duplicate one in the Inari Shrine at Naganaki during the daytime before you spend yours.

A Daisoujou with a Regenerate 3 added by a skill card.
Skill cards are the easiest way to do this. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you want to fuse a Daisoujou with Regenerate 3, we recommend using a Suzaku (55). This magnificent bird learns Regenerate 3 at level 56, so you can easily get that skill if you’ve talked to Bebe and ranked up the Temperance Social Link. You can get Suzaku by mixing Rangda and Succubus, and the social link bonuses should get you far enough to unlock the skill you need.

From there, you can make a Daisoujou with Regenerate 3 using the following combinations:

If you’ve followed these steps, you should get a Daisoujou with the right ability. From there, leave the Velvet Room and talk to Elizabeth before moving on to the next set of requests.

related content
Read Article How to fuse Futsunushi in Persona 3 Reload
A recently fused Futsunushi in Persona 3 Reload.
Category:
Persona
Persona
How to fuse Futsunushi in Persona 3 Reload
Pedro Peres Pedro Peres Feb 13, 2024
Read Article How to fuse Susano-o in Persona 3 Reload
Susano-o being summoned in battle in Persona 3 Reload
Category:
Persona
Persona
How to fuse Susano-o in Persona 3 Reload
Pedro Peres Pedro Peres Feb 13, 2024
Read Article All Personas and Arcanas in Persona 3 Reload
Orpheus in Persona 3 Reload
Category:
Persona
Persona
All Personas and Arcanas in Persona 3 Reload
Anish Nair Anish Nair Feb 13, 2024
Read Article How to fuse Pisaca in Persona 3 Reload
An image of Pisaca being summoned in Persona 3 Reload.
Category:
Persona
Persona
How to fuse Pisaca in Persona 3 Reload
Anish Nair Anish Nair Feb 13, 2024
Read Article Persona 3 Reload: Keisuke Hiraga (Fortune) Social Link guide
Persona 3 Reload Keisuke Hiraga Fortune
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload: Keisuke Hiraga (Fortune) Social Link guide
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Feb 12, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to fuse Futsunushi in Persona 3 Reload
A recently fused Futsunushi in Persona 3 Reload.
Category:
Persona
Persona
How to fuse Futsunushi in Persona 3 Reload
Pedro Peres Pedro Peres Feb 13, 2024
Read Article How to fuse Susano-o in Persona 3 Reload
Susano-o being summoned in battle in Persona 3 Reload
Category:
Persona
Persona
How to fuse Susano-o in Persona 3 Reload
Pedro Peres Pedro Peres Feb 13, 2024
Read Article All Personas and Arcanas in Persona 3 Reload
Orpheus in Persona 3 Reload
Category:
Persona
Persona
All Personas and Arcanas in Persona 3 Reload
Anish Nair Anish Nair Feb 13, 2024
Read Article How to fuse Pisaca in Persona 3 Reload
An image of Pisaca being summoned in Persona 3 Reload.
Category:
Persona
Persona
How to fuse Pisaca in Persona 3 Reload
Anish Nair Anish Nair Feb 13, 2024
Read Article Persona 3 Reload: Keisuke Hiraga (Fortune) Social Link guide
Persona 3 Reload Keisuke Hiraga Fortune
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload: Keisuke Hiraga (Fortune) Social Link guide
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Feb 12, 2024

Author

Pedro Peres
Pedro is Dot Esports' Lead Destiny Writer. He's been a freelance writer since 2019, and legend has it you can summon him by pinging an R-301 or inviting him to run a raid in Destiny 2 (though he probably has worse RNG luck than the D2 team combined). When he's not shooting Dregs, you can see him raising the dead in Diablo IV, getting third-partied in DMZ, or failing a stealth heist in Payday 3. Find his ramblings on his Twitter @ggpedroperes.