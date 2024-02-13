How to fuse Daisoujou with Regenerate 3 in Persona 3 Reload

Elizabeth tasks players with a series of requests in Persona 3 Reload, and the Velvet Room’s concierge will have players experiment with all sorts of combinations. To complete request 72, you need to fuse a Daisoujou with Regenerate 3.

Recommended Videos

This Elizabeth Request is the 72nd request overall and the seventh in Elizabeth’s fusion series. Thankfully for players, this one isn’t all that complicated since Daisoujou doesn’t have huge requirements outside of its level. Here’s how you can wrap up this request in Persona 3 Reload.

How to complete Elizabeth Request 72: Fuse a Daisoujou with Regenerate 3

This request doesn’t have any hugely specific requirements. Unlike fusing Alice or making a Masakado with Charge, it’s just a matter of having the correct two Personas. You also need to be at least level 59 to fuse Daisoujou since he starts at that level (though maxing out the Hierophant Social Link will give you a nice bump in XP, helped by this Persona’s innate Growth 3).

You don’t have to fuse Daisoujou with Regenerate 3 directly: You can just use a skill card and get it over with quickly. You can find Regenerate 3 skill cards in Tartarus or buy them from Mayoido Antiques, but don’t forget to duplicate one in the Inari Shrine at Naganaki during the daytime before you spend yours.

Skill cards are the easiest way to do this. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you want to fuse a Daisoujou with Regenerate 3, we recommend using a Suzaku (55). This magnificent bird learns Regenerate 3 at level 56, so you can easily get that skill if you’ve talked to Bebe and ranked up the Temperance Social Link. You can get Suzaku by mixing Rangda and Succubus, and the social link bonuses should get you far enough to unlock the skill you need.

From there, you can make a Daisoujou with Regenerate 3 using the following combinations:

Suzaku (Temperance) + Hariti (Empress)

Suzaku (Temperance) + Hecatoncheires (Hanged) If you don’t have those exact Personas, you can try using others from the same Arcana at a similar level.



If you’ve followed these steps, you should get a Daisoujou with the right ability. From there, leave the Velvet Room and talk to Elizabeth before moving on to the next set of requests.