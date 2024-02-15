Category:
How to fuse Decarabia in Persona 3 Reload

The demonic pentagram is summoned.
Anish Nair
Published: Feb 15, 2024
An image of Decarabia being summoned in Persona 3 Reload.
Persona 3 Reload personifies mythological creatures from a variety of cultures around the world. One such creature is Decarabia, the 69th demonic spirit listed in the Ars Goetia. This demonic pentagram is faithful to its summoner and will do the same for you when you fuse it.

Fusing Decarabia in Persona 3 Reload

An image of Decarabia being summoned in Persona 3 Reload.
A powerful demonic presence. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Decarabia is a part of the Fool Arcana and is tied to the SEES Social Link. Since the Fool Social Link levels up through story events, the later you fuse Decarabia, the more Social Link bonus experience you get. Even if you choose to fuse it early, you have to meet the prerequisite level 54 requirement to even attempt to fuse Decarabia in Persona 3 Reload.

Additionally, you need to defeat the Tartarus boss Isolated Castle on floor 143 to acquire the Pentagram Stone. Only after getting this item will Decarabia show up in the fusion list.

Decarabia is a robust Persona to battle with, having Slash damage as its only weakness. It also learns two powerful Almighty spells and Tetrakarn to offset its Slash weakness. Since Decarabia is not a Special Fusion, it can be fused through a Dyad Fusion. There are multiple ways to do so, but for the sake of convenience, we have listed out the five easiest combinations to get there.

Best Decarabia fusion combinations

  • Thoth (Hierophant, level 40) and Dominion (Justice, level 42)
  • Saki Mitama (Lovers, level 36) and Kurama Tengu (Hermit, level 46)
  • Hanuman (Strength, level 36) and Hariti (Empress, level 48)
  • Ganga (Priestess, level 41) and Shiki-Ouji (Chariot, level 45)
  • Anubis (Judgement, level 40) and Nidhoggr (Aeon, level 47)

Choose any of these Personas depending on which ones you have unlocked, and you should have Decarabia ready for battle.

Anish Nair
Freelance gaming writer for Dot Esports. An avid gamer of 25 years with a soft spot for RPGs and strategy games. Esports writer for 2 years and a watcher for 12 years. Aspiring author. Dad to a host of animals. Usually found trying to climb ranks in Dota 2, plundering the seas in Sea of Thieves, hunting large monsters in Monster Hunter World, or mining rare minerals in Deep Rock Galactic.