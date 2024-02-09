All Missing Person locations in Persona 3 Reload

At the start of July in Persona 3 Reload, you’re told about Missing Persons trapped in the hellish dungeon known as Tartarus, and you need to go out of your way to find them.
While it might feel like a bit of a drain, the rewards you get for completing these tasks are well worth it. If you want to avoid making multiple trips to Tartarus, the best day to find Missing Persons is usually the penultimate day before each deadline.
Every Missing Person, location, and reward in Persona 3 Reload
In total, there are 20 Missing Persons to find in Persona 3 Reload appearing from July until January in the calendar.
To find them, you simply need to find the floor they’re on and interact with them to rescue them. When you find a Missing Person, you can choose to escort them out of the floor you’re on, sending them back to the beginning of Tartarus, or have someone pick them up so you can continue to explore.
To claim the rewards for finding a Missing Person, head to the Police Station after finding one of the main individuals in Tartarus. When you enter the store, you’re given the rewards before you get the chance to buy anything. But, before you can claim those rewards, you need to know where and when to find everyone.