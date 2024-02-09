All Missing Person locations in Persona 3 Reload

At the start of July in Persona 3 Reload, you’re told about Missing Persons trapped in the hellish dungeon known as Tartarus, and you need to go out of your way to find them.

While it might feel like a bit of a drain, the rewards you get for completing these tasks are well worth it. If you want to avoid making multiple trips to Tartarus, the best day to find Missing Persons is usually the penultimate day before each deadline.

Every Missing Person, location, and reward in Persona 3 Reload

In total, there are 20 Missing Persons to find in Persona 3 Reload appearing from July until January in the calendar.

To find them, you simply need to find the floor they’re on and interact with them to rescue them. When you find a Missing Person, you can choose to escort them out of the floor you’re on, sending them back to the beginning of Tartarus, or have someone pick them up so you can continue to explore.

To claim the rewards for finding a Missing Person, head to the Police Station after finding one of the main individuals in Tartarus. When you enter the store, you’re given the rewards before you get the chance to buy anything. But, before you can claim those rewards, you need to know where and when to find everyone.

July Missing Persons

Missing Person appears on Deadline Location Reward 6/18 Ayako Yoshimoto 7/6 50F Recarm, Letter of Thanks 6/28 Kenjiro Tsutsumi 7/6 56F 40,000 Yen 6/28 Yoshimi Miyama 7/6 64F Black Quartz x2

August Missing Persons

Missing Person appears on Deadline Location Reward 8/3 Yoshimi Miyama 8/5 79F Emerald x4 8/3 Yasuko Murabayashi 8/5 84F Shift Boost

September Missing Persons

Missing Person appears on Deadline Location Reward 8/19 Satsuki Onozuka 9/4 101F Divine Grace 8/29 Hirotaka Tanigami 9/4 108F Malachite x20 9/3 Reiko Makita 9/4 114F Mediarama

October Missing Persons

Missing Person appears on Deadline Location Reward 9/12 Bunkichi Kitamura 10/3 120F Homunculus x4 9/22 Aki Kirobe 10/3 135F Magic Talisman 9/22 Yasunobu Shimozono 10/3 140F 100,000 Yen

November Missing Persons

Missing Person appears on Deadline Location Reward 10/21 Maiko Oohashi 11/2 146F Felt Doll 10/21 Ryohei Nakatsugswa 11/2 159F Berserker’s Seal 10/30 Takeko Hiraoka 11/2 165F Avaricious Ring

December Missing Persons

Missing Person appears on Deadline Location Reward 11/27 Tomoyuki Itami 12/1 177F Omega Drive 11/28 Katsue Sugi 12/1 196F Diamond x3 12/22 Yumiko Sasamaki 12/30 209F Scintillating Coin x2 12/22 Nobuko Fukuchi 12/30 221F Ruby x3

January Missing Persons