Category:
Persona

All Missing Person locations in Persona 3 Reload

No one left behind.
Image of Adam Newell
Adam Newell
|
Published: Feb 9, 2024 07:11 am
An image of Shinjiro using his Theurgy skill in Persona 3 Reload.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

At the start of July in Persona 3 Reload, you’re told about Missing Persons trapped in the hellish dungeon known as Tartarus, and you need to go out of your way to find them.

Recommended Videos

While it might feel like a bit of a drain, the rewards you get for completing these tasks are well worth it. If you want to avoid making multiple trips to Tartarus, the best day to find Missing Persons is usually the penultimate day before each deadline.

Every Missing Person, location, and reward in Persona 3 Reload

In total, there are 20 Missing Persons to find in Persona 3 Reload appearing from July until January in the calendar.

To find them, you simply need to find the floor they’re on and interact with them to rescue them. When you find a Missing Person, you can choose to escort them out of the floor you’re on, sending them back to the beginning of Tartarus, or have someone pick them up so you can continue to explore.

To claim the rewards for finding a Missing Person, head to the Police Station after finding one of the main individuals in Tartarus. When you enter the store, you’re given the rewards before you get the chance to buy anything. But, before you can claim those rewards, you need to know where and when to find everyone.

July Missing Persons

Missing Person appears onDeadlineLocationReward
6/18 Ayako Yoshimoto7/650FRecarm, Letter of Thanks
6/28 Kenjiro Tsutsumi 7/656F40,000 Yen
6/28 Yoshimi Miyama7/664F Black Quartz x2

August Missing Persons

Missing Person appears onDeadlineLocationReward
8/3 Yoshimi Miyama8/579FEmerald x4
8/3 Yasuko Murabayashi8/584FShift Boost

September Missing Persons

Missing Person appears onDeadlineLocationReward
8/19 Satsuki Onozuka9/4101FDivine Grace
8/29 Hirotaka Tanigami9/4108FMalachite x20
9/3 Reiko Makita9/4114FMediarama

October Missing Persons

Missing Person appears onDeadlineLocationReward
9/12 Bunkichi Kitamura10/3120FHomunculus x4
9/22 Aki Kirobe10/3135FMagic Talisman
9/22 Yasunobu Shimozono10/3140F100,000 Yen

November Missing Persons

Missing Person appears onDeadlineLocationReward
10/21 Maiko Oohashi 11/2146FFelt Doll
10/21 Ryohei Nakatsugswa 11/2159FBerserker’s Seal
10/30 Takeko Hiraoka11/2165FAvaricious Ring

December Missing Persons

Missing Person appears onDeadlineLocationReward
11/27 Tomoyuki Itami12/1177FOmega Drive
11/28 Katsue Sugi 12/1196FDiamond x3
12/22 Yumiko Sasamaki12/30209FScintillating Coin x2
12/22 Nobuko Fukuchi 12/30221FRuby x3

January Missing Persons

Missing Person appears onDeadlineLocationReward
1/15 Fumika Terado 1/30232FSoma x1
1/15 Mitsutoshi Okimototo1/30250FSalvation
related content
Read Article How to fuse Byakko in Persona 3 Reload
Persona 3 Reload cutscene
Category:
Persona
Persona
How to fuse Byakko in Persona 3 Reload
Anish Nair Anish Nair Feb 8, 2024
Read Article How to fuse Helel in Persona 3 Reload
An image of Helel using a Theurgy skill in Persona 3 Reload.
Category:
Persona
Persona
How to fuse Helel in Persona 3 Reload
Anish Nair Anish Nair Feb 8, 2024
Read Article Persona 3 Reload: Venomous Magus weakness
Venomous Magus
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload: Venomous Magus weakness
Gavin Mackenzie Gavin Mackenzie Feb 8, 2024
Read Article Persona 3 Reload: Isolated Castle weakness
An image of Shinjiro using his Theurgy skill in Persona 3 Reload.
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload: Isolated Castle weakness
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 8, 2024
Read Article Persona 3 Reload is the fastest selling game in Atlus history
Promotional artwork of the main characters from Persona 3 Reload
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload is the fastest selling game in Atlus history
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Feb 8, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to fuse Byakko in Persona 3 Reload
Persona 3 Reload cutscene
Category:
Persona
Persona
How to fuse Byakko in Persona 3 Reload
Anish Nair Anish Nair Feb 8, 2024
Read Article How to fuse Helel in Persona 3 Reload
An image of Helel using a Theurgy skill in Persona 3 Reload.
Category:
Persona
Persona
How to fuse Helel in Persona 3 Reload
Anish Nair Anish Nair Feb 8, 2024
Read Article Persona 3 Reload: Venomous Magus weakness
Venomous Magus
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload: Venomous Magus weakness
Gavin Mackenzie Gavin Mackenzie Feb 8, 2024
Read Article Persona 3 Reload: Isolated Castle weakness
An image of Shinjiro using his Theurgy skill in Persona 3 Reload.
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload: Isolated Castle weakness
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 8, 2024
Read Article Persona 3 Reload is the fastest selling game in Atlus history
Promotional artwork of the main characters from Persona 3 Reload
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload is the fastest selling game in Atlus history
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Feb 8, 2024

Author

Adam Newell
If it has anything to do with Nintendo and Pokémon chances are you will see me talking about it, covering, and likely not sleeping while playing it.