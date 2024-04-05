Should you catch humans in Palworld?

Normally, catching a human isn’t something that should be even joked about, however, you can catch humans in Palworld, and I’m here to tell if you should bother.

Palworld has many features that make it stand out, from its assortment of varied dungeons to its stacked Paldeck full of creative Pals. Then you have humans, typically general NPCs you can interact with, or even fully-fledged boss fights.

What’s unique about Palworld humans is that you can catch many of them and quite literally make them your slaves. We already know how to catch humans, and it’s a great novelty, sure, but let’s go through whether or not it’s actually worth using all Pal Spheres to do so.

Is it worth catching humans in Palworld?

Palworld has a sinister edge. Screenshot by Dot Esports

I don’t think catching humans is worth your time in Palworld because the time and resource expenditure required to do so doesn’t come close to justifying the process. Let me explain.

Catching a human, even with Giga Spheres and Legendary Spheres, returns a very low catch rate percentage—even if their HP is low. Even though you can capture humans, Palworld discourages you from this, and it’s a way of pushing you toward Pals themselves. Catching a human requires many Spheres—unless you’re lucky—which uses up the resources, in turn requiring you to burn through other materials to make more.

Furthermore, owning a human isn’t all that great. They’re useless in combat, their Work Suitability skills are poor and ineffectual, and they require food and beds—meaning you need to provide them when they offer so little in return.

Catching a human has two main benefits: You can sell them to merchants and sell items to NPC merchants if you catch one. Again, though, you can sell Pals to merchants and get the same effects that way, and Palworld has plenty of NPCs anyway to sell to.

Overall, catching a human is a bizarre scenario that you can do once or twice, but other than that, I’d stick to catching Pals. You can go after the awesome Eikthyrdeer Terra, or battle the Bellanoir raid boss.

