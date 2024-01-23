Category:
Palworld

How to get and use the Palworld Cheat Engine

Cheats make the grind much easier.
Image of Sharmila Ganguly
Sharmila Ganguly
|
Published: Jan 23, 2024 03:55 am
Player holding a Pal Sphere in Palworld
Image via Pocketpair

If the raw Palworld experience is too sweaty for you, you can install Cheat Engine to use cheats, making try-hard mechanics like finding and capturing Pals and sourcing resources a bit easier. Here’s how to install Cheat Engine on your PC. 

Recommended Videos

How to get Cheat Engine for Palworld

Multiple Cheat Engine tables are available for Palworld, which players can use to break through the base rules. To get started, however, you’ll have to download Cheat Engine—a freeware debugger that lets players modify game code.

You can download Cheat Engine from the tool’s official website. Make sure to download the Windows version and not the Mac version.

How to use Cheat Engine in Palworld

I suggest using this Cheat Engine table for Palworld, created by a popular cheat maker Zander. To install the table, download Cheat Engine and follow these steps: 

  1. Double-click on the Palworld-Win64-Shipping.CT file to open it. 
  2. Next, select the PC icon in Cheat Engine to select the game process. 
  3. Keep the list. You can activate the trainer options by checking the boxes or setting values from 0 to 1.

Zander’s cheat table offers the following benefits: 

  • Pickup, Pal, and Technology pointers
  • Unlimited Ammo
  • 100 percent Capture Rate
  • Instant Incubation
  • Unlimited Base Camps
  • Increase Pal Shop Inventory
  • Pal Always Rolls Perfect Attack/Defense
  • Pal Always Rolls 4 Passives
  • Pal Always Rare
  • Instant Egg/Chest Respawn
  • Unlimited Items
  • No Hunger, Decay, Weight, Durability

Another cheat table you can download for Palworld is by a user named Rhark, offering a long list of modifications to try. Zander’s table, however, has garnered more success reports than Rhark’s. You can keep an eye out for new mods on the Fearless Revolution platform, with cheat makers uploading more with time.  

While these cheat tables claim to offer 100 percent catch rates for Pals, as explained by a Reddit user named Rathurue, it might not always be the case. These cheat tables also won’t work in Palworld’s multiplayer and online servers; cheats are available in single-player only. 

related content
Read Article Can you play Palworld multiplayer with an Xbox Game Pass subscription?
Palworld characters riding mounts past a giant tower.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Can you play Palworld multiplayer with an Xbox Game Pass subscription?
Cale Michael Cale Michael Jan 23, 2024
Read Article Best player-made Palworld base designs
A Ranch in Palworld, with a grassy hill and a fence for Pals.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Best player-made Palworld base designs
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos Jan 23, 2024
Read Article Can you drop Key Items in Palworld
Players flying around on their Pals
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Can you drop Key Items in Palworld
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Jan 23, 2024
Read Article How to get Honey in Palworld
Elizabee and its subjetcs in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to get Honey in Palworld
Cecilia Ciocchetti Cecilia Ciocchetti and others Jan 23, 2024
Read Article All Skill Fruit Tree locations in Palworld
Palworld player and pal staring at Skill Tree
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
All Skill Fruit Tree locations in Palworld
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Jan 22, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Can you play Palworld multiplayer with an Xbox Game Pass subscription?
Palworld characters riding mounts past a giant tower.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Can you play Palworld multiplayer with an Xbox Game Pass subscription?
Cale Michael Cale Michael Jan 23, 2024
Read Article Best player-made Palworld base designs
A Ranch in Palworld, with a grassy hill and a fence for Pals.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Best player-made Palworld base designs
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos Jan 23, 2024
Read Article Can you drop Key Items in Palworld
Players flying around on their Pals
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Can you drop Key Items in Palworld
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Jan 23, 2024
Read Article How to get Honey in Palworld
Elizabee and its subjetcs in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to get Honey in Palworld
Cecilia Ciocchetti Cecilia Ciocchetti and others Jan 23, 2024
Read Article All Skill Fruit Tree locations in Palworld
Palworld player and pal staring at Skill Tree
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
All Skill Fruit Tree locations in Palworld
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Jan 22, 2024

Author

Sharmila Ganguly
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. An enthusiastic gamer who bumped into the intricacies of video game journalism in 2021 and has been hustling ever since. Obsessed with first-person shooter titles, especially VALORANT. Contact: sharmila@dotesports.com