Bushi isn’t just a totally rad fire samurai Pal, it is also one of the most well-rounded partners in all of Palworld—excelling at everything from combat to kindling and logging.

While there is a level 23 Bushi Alpha Pal that isn’t too difficult to reach early on, there is an even easier way to ensure that you get your hands on a Bushi that doesn’t even need Spheres or RNG. Here is how to breed Bushi in Palworld. No, you don’t need a Bushi to start.

Palworld breeding combinations explained

Breeding in Palworld is extremely counterintuitive, and I know I personally needed the better part of a week to even begin to see patterns and consistencies. While the rules that breeding follows in this game are very odd, they are completely consistent and actually fairly simple once you get the hang of them.

Breeding two of the same Pal always produces the same offspring . Bushi + Bushi = Bushi, no matter what.

. Bushi + Bushi = Bushi, no matter what. Breeding two different Pals yields a random but consistent Pal. This means you can find a combo of two Pals that have no business producing a Bushi, but they do. Better yet, they will do so every single time. Combos are random but fixed.

Once you know those rules, you can probably easily see why you don’t need a Bushi to breed a Bushi. Some experimentation will eventually get you what you’re looking for, but given the thousands of potential combinations, you’re far better off checking a list of combos that breed Bushi. Here is that list.

How to breed a Bushi egg in Palworld

Because so much RNG goes into what Pals you have when it’s difficult to say with certainty what the most common or lowest level Pals that produce Bushi are. I’m going to put this list in the order that I think is most common to least, but don’t be disheartened if you don’t see any Pals you own at first. Given how many different combos do the trick, you almost certainly have what you need already in your Palbox.

Parent one Parent two Offspring Nitewing Celaray Bushi Nitewing Dinossom Bushi Nitewing Broncherry Bushi Tombat Penking Bushi Tombat Cinnamoth Bushi Tombat Grintale Bushi Tombat Azurobe Bushi Mossanda Dinossom Bushi Mossanda Broncherry Buhsi

Love is in the air. Screenshot by Dot Esports

It’s important to know that these combinations are just the most common and easy ways to produce a Bushi egg—there are countless different ways that you can get a Bushi from breeding in Palworld. The parents’ gender will not affect whether or not you get the same offspring—all that matters is that one male and one female are present.

Bushi hatches from a Large Scorching Egg. Keep an eye on whichever two Pals you’ve put in the Breeding Farm and watch for when the circle is complete. When the breeding is complete, you will find a Large Scorching Egg sitting in the middle of the Breeding Farm. This egg will hatch a Bushi when it’s finished incubating.