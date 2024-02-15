Funniest names for your Pal in Palworld

With 111 Pals to collect in Palworld, it’s tough to give each one a perfect custom name. But, there are a few name options that are an ideal fit.

Everyone wants to stand out, and with so many different Pals in Palworld, there’s plenty of room to get creative. So that’s what we did. Be warned, though—some of these names aren’t safe for work as they’ll make you laugh far too much.

Pal names in Palworld that play with words

Each Pal already has a name, and most involve wordplay or references to real things. For example, as a duck-like Pal, Fuack immediately makes you think of the sounds ducks make: quack.

Float like butterfly, sting like a bee. Screenshot by Dot Esports

It’s absolutely fine to play around with their original names and come up with a tweaked version that may fit them better. Here’s what we came up with in this category.

Incognito for Cawgnito

for Cawgnito Chipi chipi or chapa chapa for Chikipi and fans of the best social media trend in the last few months

or for Chikipi and fans of the best social media trend in the last few months Quack for Fuack. I mean, we had to.

for Fuack. I mean, we had to. Wombat for Tombat, because why not. Or, if he has aggressive passives, just go for Combat .

for Tombat, because why not. Or, if he has aggressive passives, just go for . Suzuki for Suzaku. Even the brand’s name is red, like the Pal.

for Suzaku. Even the brand’s name is red, like the Pal. Nightwing for Nitewing. It just asks to be there.

for Nitewing. It just asks to be there. Mozarella for Mozzarina. The Pal’s skill is Milk Maker, so it couldn’t have been more obvious.

Pal names in Palworld related to pop culture

Sometimes when you’re playing Palworld, it’s almost impossible to look at a Pal and not think about another character or thing in pop culture. Even though I don’t know a whole lot about pop culture, these names stood out as the best to me. Here are some of my favorites.

Oswald or Cobblepot for Penking. There’s no better fit here, like there’s no better Penguin in comics than Mr. Cobblepot. Sorry, Penking.

for Penking. There’s no better fit here, like there’s no better Penguin in comics than Mr. Cobblepot. Sorry, Penking. Mr Boombastic for Tocotoco. You know, because they’re both explosive, right?

for Tocotoco. You know, because they’re both explosive, right? Robin Hood for Rooby. It just works.

for Rooby. It just works. Netflix Chill for Chillet.

for Chillet. Manny for Mammorest. If you’re an Ice Age fan, you know.

for Mammorest. If you’re an Ice Age fan, you know. Wumpa Lumpa for Wumpo. Similarly, those who saw Willy Wonka should know what’s going on.

for Wumpo. Similarly, those who saw Willy Wonka should know what’s going on. Lighting McQueen for Necromus. Just because it has speed.

Pal names in Palworld related to other games

Is this the Skarner rework? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Last but not least, we created a section specifically for fans of other games. And although it’s not the biggest one, it’ll get there, just give me a few more days to play.