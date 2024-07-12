Image Credit: Bethesda
anubis in palworld
Image via PocketPair
Category:
Palworld

Best Palworld merchandise to check out in 2024

Palworld plushies for all.
Image of Andrew Highton
Andrew Highton
|
Published: Jul 12, 2024 03:49 pm

The Palworld craze in 2024 has been unreal. Taking inspiration from a certain other franchise, PocketPair’s survival, creature-catching title has taken the community by storm, and you need the best merchandise to celebrate.

The Pokémon comparison has been made ad nauseum, and it seems Nintendo has possibly given up in its attempts to take action against Palworld. This is for the best, as Palworld merchandise roams the lands—taking many forms and sizes.

We’ve taken the thought task of rounding up the best Palworld merch for you to check out in 2024, and keep checking back as more gets added.

Cattiva Pal plush

cattiva palworld plushie
Cute but sassy. Image via ANIPLEX ONLINE STORE

Number two in the Paldeck kicks off our best Palworld merch list—say hello to the Cattiva plush. Considered one of the beginner Pals as you get to grips with the survival title, Cattiva is pink, pointy, and is naturally based on the feline species.

Depresso Pal plush

depresso palworld plushie
Hug it. Image via ANIPLEX ONLINE STORE

You could tell Depresso the funniest joke in the world and it looks like it wants to hit itself with its pickaxe. Still, we love Depresso and have a lot of time for it. If you do too, you can show your love and appreciation by picking up an official Depresso plushie.

Chillet Pal plush

chillet palworld plushie
Take a Chillet pill. Image via ANIPLEX ONLINE STORE

Rounding off the official line of plushies—courtesy of Aniplex—is Chillet, the adorable ice dragon Pal. One of those Pals falling into the category of being vivacious but vicious, Chillet is a strong presence that shouldn’t be underestimated, but it should be purchased.

Cremis bag

cremis bag palworld merchandise
Cremis de la crème. Image via Palworld Shop

Moving onto the Palworld shop, the self-proclaimed provider of official Palworld merchandise offers a fabulous Cremis bag. Sporting a picture of Cremis, it looks like a fine accessory to waltz around outdoors with when you need to touch grass, and display your affinity for the game.

Chikipi hat

chikipi hat palworld merchandis
I feel like Chikipi tonight. Image via Palworld Shop

Like Cattiva, Chikipi is a common early-game Pal helping to shape your camp, and eventually falls by the wayside as you obtain stronger creatures. Nevertheless, a Chikipi hat is what the doctor ordered to cure any Chikipi blues as you replace the brilliant bird.

Grizzbolt costume

grizzbolt cosplay costume Palworld merchandise
Pika-who? Image via Palworld Shop

I won’t lie, this is equal parts terrifying and brilliant. No matter if it’s for Halloween, a fancy dress party, or a casual Thursday night, it would be rude not to dress up as Grizzbolt and show respect to one of Palworld‘s main mascots.

Depresso T-shirt

palworld merchandise depresso t-shirt design on redbubble
We’d drink it. Image via Lagelantee Redbubble

Yep, we’re back at it again with more Depresso merchandise for you. The sad-looking creature has become a cult figure in the Palworld community, which is why it’s so great to see supportive and inventive designs such as this Energy Drink T-shirt.

Pal Sphere Ornament

palworld pal sphere merchandise
Image via HappyBee3D Etsy page

What’s the point of having plushies and pals if you don’t even own an actual Pal Sphere? Here, you can have your very own catching contraption sitting on the mantlepiece to remind you of the brilliance and beauty these devices display.

Author
Image of Andrew Highton
Andrew Highton
Andy is a Game Guides Writer at Dot Esports with a host of experience working at Dexerto, Twinfinite, Keengamer, and more. He's about as passionate a gamer as you're likely to find and spreads that love across a ton of different titles, but will also talk everything football, golf, and wrestling! Be sure to follow his thoughts and ramblings over at @AndyHighton8 on Twitter.