Best Crude Oil farm locations in Palworld, listed

Crude Oil is an invaluable resource in Palworld, and you need to dedicate one of your four bases to manufacture it completely to fuel your growth.

With the Sakurajima update, Crude Oil has become one of the main materials to farm in Palworld to manufacture Plasteel, the main ingredient for manufacturing high-tier armor, weapons, and spheres. While you can harvest Pals like Kikit, who drop Crude Oil and collect the material from the supply drops, you should quickly realize that you need a lot of Crude Oil, and the best way to do that is to have a Crude Oil farm base in Palworld.

Best Palworld Crude Oil farm locations

Crude Oil is essential for making late-game gear. Image via Pocketpair

Setting up a Crude Oil farm in Palworld requires you to find the black nodes with oozing oil on the map and set up an Extractor, which unlocks at level 50 in your technology tree. Ideally, there should be two or more nodes in a location to make it worth your time, and we’ve cherry-picked these locations for you to put down your fort.

Sakurajima Island

Quite a scenic place. Screenshot by Dot Esports Mushrooms everywhere. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The newest Japanese-style island has multiple spots with two Crude Oil nodes, which makes it easy to find one. But our personal favorite (Coordinates: -512, 172) is near the space guarded by the huge mushrooms. The spot looks great. But, most importantly, it’s flat ground, making it a perfect place to set up your camp and put down Power Generators and Pals to power the base. You also have Kirits spawning in the north of the island, so you can always harvest them to boost your Crude Oil reserves.

Pristine Snow Field

Quite chilly. Screenshot by Dot Esports A lot of ice and oil. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you like a bit of snow, perhaps you can set up a base on Astral Mountain (Coordinates: -402,357). There are two Crude Oil Nodes that are a little far from each other in distance, making it a great place to farm Ice Pals in the area. But you need to wear armor or use an accessory with cold resistance to not freeze to death. The place is also close to a Fast Travel point, an added benefit. Ice Biome makes a good base location because you also have multiple Pure Quartz farming spots, a key component for manufacturing circuit boards for making Power Generators to power your extractors.

Mount Obsidian

The place to with Oi Nodes. Screenshot by Dot Esports A bit warm but best place to be. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Arguably, this is the best spot (Coordinates: -859, -454) for farming Crude Oil as there are three nodes, making it a no-brainer to set up your farm here. There aren’t many Pals to farm here, so you can peacefully set up your base without much hindrance. Apart from getting the value out of the location to set up three Extractors, you also get an abundance of Scorching Eggs, which can hatch into higher-level fire-type Pals. The only caveat to this spot is that you need heat-resistant armor when you move toward the lava on the island, so wearing a fire-resistant accessory or armor should keep you safe.

