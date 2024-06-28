Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Have an ad free account?
Player standing in front of the Oil Node in Palworld's new island.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Palworld

Best Crude Oil farm locations in Palworld, listed

Farm the Crude Oil efficiently.
Image of Rijit Banerjee
Rijit Banerjee
|
Published: Jun 28, 2024 04:48 am

Crude Oil is an invaluable resource in Palworld, and you need to dedicate one of your four bases to manufacture it completely to fuel your growth.

Recommended Videos

With the Sakurajima update, Crude Oil has become one of the main materials to farm in Palworld to manufacture Plasteel, the main ingredient for manufacturing high-tier armor, weapons, and spheres. While you can harvest Pals like Kikit, who drop Crude Oil and collect the material from the supply drops, you should quickly realize that you need a lot of Crude Oil, and the best way to do that is to have a Crude Oil farm base in Palworld.

Best Palworld Crude Oil farm locations

A player is fighting the enemy paltamer with their pals and weapons.
Crude Oil is essential for making late-game gear. Image via Pocketpair

Setting up a Crude Oil farm in Palworld requires you to find the black nodes with oozing oil on the map and set up an Extractor, which unlocks at level 50 in your technology tree. Ideally, there should be two or more nodes in a location to make it worth your time, and we’ve cherry-picked these locations for you to put down your fort.

Sakurajima Island

The newest Japanese-style island has multiple spots with two Crude Oil nodes, which makes it easy to find one. But our personal favorite (Coordinates: -512, 172) is near the space guarded by the huge mushrooms. The spot looks great. But, most importantly, it’s flat ground, making it a perfect place to set up your camp and put down Power Generators and Pals to power the base. You also have Kirits spawning in the north of the island, so you can always harvest them to boost your Crude Oil reserves.

Pristine Snow Field

If you like a bit of snow, perhaps you can set up a base on Astral Mountain (Coordinates: -402,357). There are two Crude Oil Nodes that are a little far from each other in distance, making it a great place to farm Ice Pals in the area. But you need to wear armor or use an accessory with cold resistance to not freeze to death. The place is also close to a Fast Travel point, an added benefit. Ice Biome makes a good base location because you also have multiple Pure Quartz farming spots, a key component for manufacturing circuit boards for making Power Generators to power your extractors.

Mount Obsidian

Arguably, this is the best spot (Coordinates: -859, -454) for farming Crude Oil as there are three nodes, making it a no-brainer to set up your farm here. There aren’t many Pals to farm here, so you can peacefully set up your base without much hindrance. Apart from getting the value out of the location to set up three Extractors, you also get an abundance of Scorching Eggs, which can hatch into higher-level fire-type Pals. The only caveat to this spot is that you need heat-resistant armor when you move toward the lava on the island, so wearing a fire-resistant accessory or armor should keep you safe.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Rijit Banerjee
Rijit Banerjee
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. You'll find him grinding platinum trophies and breaking the meta with his "fun" picks in the ranked queue when he's not reading his favourite Fantasy books. Previously wrote for GG Recon, ESTNN, and many more. Contact: rijit@dotesports.com
twitter youtube