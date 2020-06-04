Washington Justice parts ways with off-tank ELLIVOTE

The change comes less than a month after the signing of off-tank JJANU.

Washington Justice has mutually parted ways with off-tank Elliot “ELLIVOTE” Vaneryd, the Overwatch League team announced today.

In two posts on Twitter, the Justice wished ELLIVOTE well after “mutually [parting] ways.” The team praised ELLIVOTE’s “determination, eagerness to collaborate” and optimism before wishing him luck in his Overwatch League career.

.@ELLIVOTE remained a bright spot on the Justice roster for his entire tenure with the team.



After an impressive run through Contenders and strong showings on the OWL stage, we have no doubt he will continue to wow his fans in his future endeavors.

In a follow up tweet, Washington Justice included a video highlighting ELLIVOTE’s Sigma and D.Va skills, ending in sweet moments with the team in their down time.

ELLIVOTE is a Swedish off-tank player. He joined the Justice in July 2019 following a promising season in Overwatch Contenders. His primary heroes are D.Va, Zarya, and Sigma.

Washington Justice has made many changes to its roster. Earlier this week, it added former Vancouver Titans DPS Lee “Stitch” Chung-hee to the team. Stitch joined the team in mid-May under a two-week contract but signed a long-term contract with the team shortly after. Former Titans tank Choi “JJANU” Hyeon-woo also joined the Justice’s roster in May and was quickly given a long-term contract the same month.

The addition of JJANU likely played a role in the mutual split between the team and ELLIVOTE. Both are strong off-tank players filling a similar niche for the team. JJANU specializes in D.Va, Wrecking Ball, Roadhog, and Zarya. The two players have a slight overlap in preferred heroes in D.Va and Zarya.

ELLIVOTE has yet to comment on the mutual split.