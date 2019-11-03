Team United States defeat China to win 2019 Overwatch World Cup

For the first time in the history of Overwatch, the United States proved that it has the best players in the world after dominating the competition to win this year’s World Cup.

After taking down the three-time World Cup champions from South Korea, Team United States looked like they would finally stand atop the competitive Overwatch world. Team China couldn’t stop that from happening either. In an incredible performance, the Americans managed another 3-0 to seal the deal and claim the championship trophy.

USA are the champs Clip of OverwatchLeague Playing Overwatch – Clipped by Xjustified

DPS : Corey Nigra (Washington Justice)

: Corey Nigra (Washington Justice) DPS : Jay “Sinatraa” Won (San Francisco Shock)

: Jay “Sinatraa” Won (San Francisco Shock) DPS : Kyle “KSF” Frandanisa (Los Angeles Valiant)

: Kyle “KSF” Frandanisa (Los Angeles Valiant) Main tank : Matthew “Super” DeLisi (San Francisco Shock)

: Matthew “Super” DeLisi (San Francisco Shock) Off-tank : Indy “SPACE” Halpern (Los Angeles Gladiators)

: Indy “SPACE” Halpern (Los Angeles Gladiators) Main support : Grant “Moth” Espe (San Francisco Shock)

: Grant “Moth” Espe (San Francisco Shock) Flex support: Shane “Rawkus” Flaherty (Houston Outlaws)

With the crowd behind them and a great depth of experience in the ongoing 2-2-2 meta that dominated the last season in the Overwatch League, the players put together a nearly perfect tournament.

Liz Richardson @ BlizzCon on Twitter The winning moment. #WeBelieve #OWWC2019. https://t.co/JbOVNaZqIm

They dominated the group stage, going an undefeated 4-0 against strong teams like France and South Korea. And in a rematch against the reigning champs, Team USA only dropped a single map, which would be their only loss of the entire event.

Despite keeping things relatively competitive, for most of the match, China seemed completely outmatched by its opponents in late-game situations. Specifically, in map two, the team had everything in control but ended up losing King’s Row because they couldn’t capitalize and stop a late push by the US.

Team USA Overwatch 🇺🇸 on Twitter WE BELIEVED! For the first time, The United States of America have won the Overwatch World Cup, defeating a strong China team 3-0. All of the time put in, the sacrifices made, every practice session and scrimmage. It’s all led up to this. We are the world champions. #WeBelieve

On what would end up being the final map, the American squad controlled Dorado effectively and made sure to poke in just the right places when on defense. The incredible play of Corey, Sinatraa, and SPACE opened the door for the whole team to bring home the win and cap the 18-1 run.

After the final counter hit zero, the players popped off and began celebrating as the red, white, and blue flew on the jumbotron with the words “World Champions” gleaming over the top. Both sides shook hands before the winning team took center stage and were given their rewards.

Everyone on Team United States received their gold medals and Sinatraa was awarded the T-Mobile MVP award, which was voted on by the audience watching live in the arena and on Twitch.

After accepting his reward, Sinatraa praised his teammates, even saying that he thought Corey deserved the reward.

“It means the world to me obviously,” Sinatraa said. “But I definitely have to give it up to my team. Without them I would literally be nothing. I think Corey should have got MVP personally. Big shoutout to Corey who popped off, but yeah, I’m just happy.”

Sinatraa Interview Clip of OverwatchLeague Playing Overwatch – Clipped by Xjustified

Sinatraa was also asked if he thought he was the best player in the world. And considering that he helped lead two separate teams to championships this year, his response of sheepishly looking into the camera and saying “yeah” is well deserved.