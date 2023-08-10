Seagull calls Overwatch 2 season 6 Lifeweaver buffs ‘f*****g insane’

Expect to see more of him in your ranked games.

Since being added to Overwatch 2 at the start of season four in April, Lifeweaver has been the recipient of so many buffs that players have lost count, but his viability has consistently been questionable at best—until now.

Looking through the season six hero balance changes today, former Overwatch League pro Seagull was astonished while reading what the team had done to Lifeweaver.

Here are the season six balance changes Blizzard made to Lifeweaver today:

Base health reduced to 175, down from 200, and shield health increased to 50, up from zero.

Thorn Valley reduced spread for one of the two Thorn Volley projectiles fired per shot by 25 percent.

Rejuvenating Dash healing increased to 50, up from 25.

Life Grip mobility lockout duration increased to 0.75 seconds, up from 0.45.

Tree of Life: 50 percent of the tree’s overhealing is now converted into Overhealth, up to 100 maximum Overhealth.

With more total health, regenerating shields, and a boost to his dash’s healing, Lifeweaver will have significantly more survivability. Meanwhile, his ultimate providing Overhealth will make Tree of Life an exceptionally powerful tool, which can no longer be destroyed by Sombra’s EMP.

“This is fucking insane,” Seagull said. “Yeah, Lifeweaver, I guess we’re going to be seeing some Lifeweaver.”

In the past three months, Lifeweaver has the worst win rate among support heroes in Overwatch 2, according to stats from Overbuff. Meanwhile, his pick rate in competitive matches is among the lowest. Across all heroes in the game, Lifeweaver only has a higher win rate than Roadhog in that time frame.

But all that could be set to change after today’s buffs to the hero. And based on Seagull’s reaction to the patch notes, it sounds like Overwatch 2 players probably need to prepare to see Lifeweaver in more of their games going forward.

