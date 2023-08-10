Seagull hates Overwatch 2’s season 6 changes to one of his favorite heroes

Seagull made a career in Overwatch as a professional player that could play a full array of projectile-based DPS heroes. So as one of the game’s most popular personalities, when he saw the game’s season six patch notes, one change stood out as especially annoying.

Hanzo is one of the more divisive heroes in Overwatch’s history. As a projectile sniper, he can one-shot people from across the map in a fashion that can feel extremely random and frustrating to his victims.

In season six, Blizzard has made a slight nerf to the way that Hanzo’s Storm Bow works, getting rid of his draw progress if he’s wall climbing.

“Despite being conceptually strange, this gameplay mechanic felt good and fluid to use as Hanzo,” the developer comments said. “However, it often resulted in some frustrating behavior for enemy players that can be alleviated without impacting Hanzo’s overall effectiveness too significantly.”

For Seagull, someone who is known to play his far share of Hanzo, the change isn’t necessarily going to make or break Hanzo’s playability, but it’s going to be just a little bit more annoying at times.

“It’s one of those changes that might not make the character significantly worse, but it makes it significantly more clunky and less fun for the Hanzo to play,” he said. “It seems very odd to even think about that kind of change… It’s very common for Hanzos to push high ground and push people so this is a super random weird nerf that will probably be extremely annoying to play, and I hope they revert this.”

With the Hanzo change going live today alongside the rest of the season six update, we’ll soon find out just how impactful tweak to his kit will be.

