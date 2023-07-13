Overwatch player finds the most disrespectful way to open a round with Lifeweaver

Lifeweaver might be the least-picked support on the competitive ladder in Overwatch 2, but today, one player showed off a use for him that might be the most epic way to take advantage of his unique set of skills.

Since his release in April with the start of season four, players have found creative ways for Lifeweaver to slingshot tanks, making the “Reinweaver” hero pairing a hilarious synergy. However, this particular clip uploaded to reddit could very well be the most aggressively disrespectful way that a Reinhardt and Lifeweaver could possibly begin a match.

Setting up their Eichenwalde defense, the Lifeweaver player hopped onto a Petal Platform as the round began and jumped in the air to boost himself even higher as he targeted Reinhardt for a Life Grip powerful enough to slingshot him.

Their positioning was a direct line to the main spawn door, but the duo was behind a large building that made it nearly impossible for the opposing team to prepare for an incoming Reinhardt charge.

Related: Lifeweaver has been buffed so many times in Overwatch 2 we’ve lost count—but he’s getting more

As the Reinhardt player crashed down into enemy lines, only three players from the opposing team had even left the spawn doors, one of whom was the team’s Widowmaker. Aiming himself at whatever he could, the Reinhardt player managed to pin the Widow, instantly killing them, just five seconds into the match.

With a Zenyatta on the other team to put Orb of Discord on him and no healing support, Reinhardt died for the bold play, but it wasn’t without sending a strong message first and foremost. A replay of the play from the Widowmaker’s perspective shows just how hilariously out-of-nowhere Reinhardt’s sneak attack was.

Related: Seagull remains skeptical of Lifeweaver in Overwatch 2 despite massive season 5 buffs

While it may not have been the smartest play, using Lifeweaver in the first place typically isn’t the “smart” or “optimal” thing to do if you’re looking for wins. But if you’re aim is to create spicy memes and hilarious highlights, this hero pairing will never cease to create an entertaining evening.

About the author