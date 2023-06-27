Lifeweaver has been buffed so many times in Overwatch 2 we’ve lost count—but he’s getting more

The story of Lifeweaver’s specs as a playable hero in Overwatch 2 has been one of the most mind-boggling and disorienting circumstances imaginable, but Blizzard Entertainment on Tuesday announced that it’s far from over.

There are many heroes in Overwatch 2 that receive balance changes in successive patches. Few, however, have experienced quite the number of changes Lifeweaver has since the support hero was introduced to the team-based shooter in April.

After receiving his most extensive set of buffs yet with the season five patch earlier this month, OW2 lead hero designer Alec Dawson posted to social media today to say Lifeweaver was set for yet another buff in a hotfix coming this week.

Small hotfix going out later this week with adjustments for Lifeweaver, Mei, and Cassidy.



Lifeweaver to receive small Thorn Volley buffs. Latest changes provided a much better baseline (in acceptable range), but still have some more improvements in store for him down the road. — Alec Dawson (@GW_Alec) June 27, 2023

“Lifeweaver to receive small Thorn Volley buffs,” he said. “Latest changes provided a much better baseline (in acceptable range), but still have some more improvements in store for him down the road.”

Not only has Lifeweaver received changes in every patch since his release, but Blizzard also buffed him multiple times with hotfixes including one before he was even added to live servers. Shortly after his release, Blizzard changed his control scheme because of how clunky the kit felt, and the season five changes included buffs to nearly all of his abilities.

Cassidy's Magnetic Grenade will have a slightly lower seeking radius and homing duration.



Have a good amount of changes planned for Season 5 Midseason, excited to share those with y'all soon. — Alec Dawson (@GW_Alec) June 27, 2023

Despite the changes, Lifeweaver is severely underrepresented on the competitive ladder and his win rate is among the lowest in the game, according to stats by Overbuff.

Perhaps the most unsettling part of all is this doesn’t seem to be the last time we should expect to see a Lifeweaver buff in the near future either. With more “improvements in story for him down the road” he very well might end up with yet another liberal smattering of buffs in the mid-cycle season five patch coming in a couple of weeks. According to Dawson, there are “a good amount of changes planned” for the patch.

