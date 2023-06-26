Overwatch 2 players believe one buff could finally make Lifeweaver competitive

Ever since his introduction to Overwatch 2, the game’s newest hero, Lifeweaver, has been severely underrepresented on the competitive and professional scenes. Despite boasting some of the games most unique utility, his throughput just hasn’t been up to snuff.

But fans on social media think they’ve found the final buff that just might put Lifeweaver over the edge to make the largely overlooked support hero playable. In a post to Reddit on Sunday, one player suggested that Lifeweaver should be the first support hero to have 250 health, as a way to make up for his relatively large hitbox.

With one of the largest hitboxes among support heroes, Lifeweaver has been difficult to use in matches against any type of dive composition, and with DPS heroes like Tracer being so popular, it’s practically impossible to play Lifeweaver without getting picked on.

Related: Seagull remains skeptical of Lifeweaver in Overwatch 2 despite massive season 5 buffs

Even after Blizzard Entertainment reduced the hitbox size of Lifeweaver’s petal ornaments by 10 percent with the season five patch that went live earlier this month, Lifeweaver is still weak against a good dive, but with 250 health, some players believe he could finally have enough survivability to be viable.

While Lifeweaver has a Rejuvenating Dash ability that heals himself on a five second cooldown, fans also theorized that Blizzard could up the healing of his dash ability and potentially even give him a second one as well.

Related: Overwatch 2 player finds out what it takes to get play of the game as Lifeweaver

Lifeweaver remains one of the least played support heroes in competitive despite buffs to nearly all of his abilities with the season five patch, and his win rate is still the worst among all healers by a wide margin, according to stats by Overbuff.

Given how many times he’s been buffed since coming out, one might expect that Blizzard won’t have too many more buffs for him with the mid-cycle patch next month. But perhaps one or two small buffs, like this ones suggested this weekend, could make him a more sensible selection on the competitive ladder.

About the author