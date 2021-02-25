There are 21 standard maps in Overwatch covering a broad range of objectives, strategies, and game modes. There are five Assault maps, six Escort Maps, five Hybrid maps, and five Control maps used for both quick and competitive play.

In diverse locations based loosely on the real world, like Paris, Havana, and Hollywood, these maps set the scene for Overwatch, offering unique ways to play the game, outplay opponents, and score kills.

A new map type called Push will also be joining the game when Overwatch 2 launches sometime next year. This new game mode will be available to play in both Overwatch and Overwatch 2.

Assault maps

Attackers fight to capture a series of objectives, while defenders hold them off until the time runs out.

Hanamura

Horizon Lunar Colony

Paris

Temple of Anubis

Volskaya Industries

Escort maps

Attackers escort a payload to a delivery point, while defenders strive to stop them in their path.

Dorado

Havana

Junkertown

Rialto

Route 66

Watchpoint: Gibraltar

Hybrid maps

Attackers capture a payload, then escort it to its destination. Defenders try to hold them back by whatever means possible.

Blizzard World

Eichenwalde

Hollywood

King’s Row

Numbani

Control maps

Teams fight to hold a single objective. The first team to win two rounds wins the map.

Busan

Ilios

Lijiang Tower

Nepal

Oasis

Arcade maps

There are seven different maps made specifically for Overwatch’s Arcade mode. These maps are smaller than the standard maps, covering Elimination, Deathmatch, and Capture the Flag.

Elimination

Eliminate all enemies to win the round. Win three rounds to win the map. Available with teams of one, three, or six.

Black Forest

Castillo

Ecopoint: Antarctica

Necropolis

Deathmatch

Players race to score the most kills in a free-for-all or team format.

Château Guillard

Kanezaka

Petra

Capture the Flag

Teams compete to capture the enemy team’s flag while defending their own.

Ayutthaya