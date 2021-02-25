There are 21 standard maps in Overwatch covering a broad range of objectives, strategies, and game modes. There are five Assault maps, six Escort Maps, five Hybrid maps, and five Control maps used for both quick and competitive play.
In diverse locations based loosely on the real world, like Paris, Havana, and Hollywood, these maps set the scene for Overwatch, offering unique ways to play the game, outplay opponents, and score kills.
A new map type called Push will also be joining the game when Overwatch 2 launches sometime next year. This new game mode will be available to play in both Overwatch and Overwatch 2.
Assault maps
Attackers fight to capture a series of objectives, while defenders hold them off until the time runs out.
Hanamura
Horizon Lunar Colony
Paris
Temple of Anubis
Volskaya Industries
Escort maps
Attackers escort a payload to a delivery point, while defenders strive to stop them in their path.
Dorado
Havana
Junkertown
Rialto
Route 66
Watchpoint: Gibraltar
Hybrid maps
Attackers capture a payload, then escort it to its destination. Defenders try to hold them back by whatever means possible.
Blizzard World
Eichenwalde
Hollywood
King’s Row
Numbani
Control maps
Teams fight to hold a single objective. The first team to win two rounds wins the map.
Busan
Ilios
Lijiang Tower
Nepal
Oasis
Arcade maps
There are seven different maps made specifically for Overwatch’s Arcade mode. These maps are smaller than the standard maps, covering Elimination, Deathmatch, and Capture the Flag.
Elimination
Eliminate all enemies to win the round. Win three rounds to win the map. Available with teams of one, three, or six.
Black Forest
Castillo
Ecopoint: Antarctica
Necropolis
Deathmatch
Players race to score the most kills in a free-for-all or team format.
Château Guillard
Kanezaka
Petra
Capture the Flag
Teams compete to capture the enemy team’s flag while defending their own.