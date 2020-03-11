This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Overwatch strategy tool.

Lead Overwatch writer Michael Chu has parted ways with Blizzard Entertainment after having worked with the company on its multiple franchises for over 20 years.

“Overwatch has been a life-changing experience,” Chu wrote in his departure letter to the game’s community. “I have always felt that games and the stories they tell have the unique ability to bring people closer together, and that the empathy you feel from stepping into someone else’s shoes, even virtually, can bridge the gap between miles, cultures, and nations. Overwatch and its consistently generous and inspiring community have only reinforced that belief.”

Twenty years after first walking through the doors at Blizzard, I’m moving on to new adventures! Overwatch has been an amazing experience and one that I will treasure forever. Thank you to everyone for your support over the years! https://t.co/rG4zPe9SGC — Michael Chu (@westofhouse) March 11, 2020

Prior to his time on the Overwatch team, Chu worked on other Blizzard titles including World of Warcraft, Diablo III, and Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords. He became well-known across the Overwatch community for engaging with fans and sharing tidbits on the characters included in the fictional universe.

Chu’s departure comes ahead of the release of Overwatch’s sequel, Overwatch 2. Although the sequel will feature all of the characters, maps, and game modes offered with the base game, Overwatch 2 is centered around more lore-based content such as story-driven campaigns and co-op modes.

Related: Jeff Kaplan says Overwatch 2 Rio mission cinematics were cut for Blizzcon

Blizzard has yet to announce an official release date for the Overwatch sequel, although fans have a few hints for when the game may become available. Earlier in the year, a now-deleted post from PlayStation’s Brazilian Twitter account listed the game as releasing in 2020.

Fans will likely get more information regarding the game’s release later in the year.