Overwatch 2’s 2024 Lunar New Year event release date

The Year of the Dragon is starting on Feb. 10 and Overwatch 2 is going to celebrate with a themed event including skins and game modes, similar to years gone by.

The Lunar New Year event will take place beforehand. In Overwatch, it’s not the most ambitious seasonal event, but it welcomes gorgeous skins with Chinese inspiration that bring festivities into the shooter game. Here is what we know about the upcoming event in Overwatch 2 as the celebrations loom on the horizon.

2024 Lunar New Year event start date

The Lunar New Year event will launch on Tuesday, Jan. 30 in Overwatch 2. Its arrival will mark the end of Season Eight. It’s still unclear what content it will bring, with the developer yet to reveal everything that’s coming in the update.

Overwatch 2’s 2024 Lunar New Year game modes

Dot Esports expects the update to include several things, including the return of the Mischief and Magic prop hunt game mode on the Lijiang Tower map and other possible LTMs. This fun activity makes you take the form of furniture to blend in, such as barrels and other elements you’re used to seeing on the map. You’ll either have to hide or seek players who’ve taken the shape of the map environment to win.

Capture the Flag and Bounty Hunter Deathmatch will also rotate in during the event. It’s still unclear when these modes could be released, based on the duration of the event.

Will there be new Lunar New Year skins?

Game modes aside, leakers have hinted at a new Legendary skin for Mercy, but a visual has yet to be revealed. The rest of the event is still shrouded in mystery.