Overwatch 2 PlayStation Plus Bonus Pack offers free skin and battle pass shortcut

We’re used to seeing Blizzard’s free offerings for Overwatch 2 on Twitch and Prime Gaming, but now the developer is giving players in-game perks for having PlayStation Plus as well.

As was brought to our attention by a social media post from the Overwatch Cavalry Twitter account this morning, PlayStation Plus subscribers can get a new Overwatch 2 “Bonus Pack” through the PlayStation store without paying any additional money.

The Zenyatta Toybot Bonus Pack includes the popular Legendary-quality seasonal skin for Zenyatta, as well as five battle pass tier skips. Zenyatta’s Toybot skin was originally released during Overwatch’s 2020 Winter Wonderland event. The inclusion of this skin in a cosmetic pack that’s free for players is another example of Blizzard giving away old skins to players to help them fill out their hero galleries if they weren’t around when the skins first appeared.

What’s more exciting for most fans is that this bonus pack includes five tier skips to help players work their way toward the season seven Mythic Onryō skin for Hanzo. Players can unlock the skin by reaching tier 80 of the game’s battle pass, and while that might be a bit of a grind for some, getting a free five levels can make the task a bit easier.

Fallen behind? Here’s a chance to catch up. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Overwatch 2 fans looking to bag this free bundle can do so by visiting the PlayStation Store, and using the stores search function in the top right corner. Searching “Overwatch 2,” “Overwatch 2 bonus pack” or “Zenyatta Toybot” should lead you to a page where you can claim the free loot.

This bonus pack became available today, Nov. 8, but it is unclear how long it will be available for. Season seven in Overwatch 2 ends on Dec. 5. One would expect that this deal will be gone before the season is over, given that it awards battle pass tier skips.