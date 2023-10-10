New Mythic Hanzo skin in Overwatch 2 comes with disappointingly few customization options

Overwatch 2 season seven will begin today and Hanzo is the recipient of the game’s latest Mythic skin with a ghastly outfit dubbed Onryō that will be unlocked at tier 80 of the premium battle pass.

But gamers will quickly learn that this new cosmetic doesn’t bring quite as much to the table as Mythic skins before it with just five different customization options. Hanzo mains across the globe will shed tears as they realize that they won’t be able to craft as unique of a look as those who have other Mythic skins like Genji, Kiriko, Ana, or Tracer.

The only options that players have for customizing the Onryō skin will be two different bow options and three color scheme options. That leaves a disappointing total of just six combinations for players to choose from.

For a frame of reference, the six other Mythic skins in the game have at least three different categories of customization with two or three options in each category. The first Mythic skin, Genji’s Cyber Demon skin, had four categories and a total of 54 possible combinations. Three of the categories had three options and one had two, allowing players to mix and match options in a way that made players feel truly unique.

Even in more recent seasons that just had three categories, there are still a total of 18 different combinations that give players some amount of flexibility.

It’s unclear why exactly Blizzard didn’t give players more alternatives because it’s easy to see where it might be nice to be able to change up Hanzo’s shoulder armor, quiver, or pants, but perhaps the devs just didn’t have enough time. Either way, it’s a bittersweet day to be a Hanzo main.

