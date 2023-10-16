Overwatch 2 players agree certain mains are ‘annoying as f*ck’

If that's you, you might want to rethink your choices.

There’s always that one hero or character in a game that is a magnet for toxic players. Overwatch 2 is no exception and these are the community’s takes on the most annoying hero mains in the game.

There are quite a few toxic powerhouses in Overwatch but on Oct. 16, players agreed that Doomfist should be at the top of the list.

The whole Doomfist experience can be described with this comment alone: “Doom mains are annoying as fuck. They never shut the fuck up mid-game about counters, the game balance, Blizzard, XYZ.” Others agreed that these mains are more likely to overextend and jump into 1v5 without much thought only to blame their supports after dying.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The toxicity is apparently there regardless of whether Doom’s team wins or loses. “A Doom who loses will flame his teammates. A Doom who wins will trash-talk the other team. They’re always either a sore loser or a sore winner,” one fan wrote.

Funny enough, Doomfist is also one of the heroes who is considered to be a “liability” on the team precisely because his mains are too stubborn to change heroes when the enemy team has Doomfist counters and the Doom main is not performing well.

Other contenders for the role of the hero with the most toxic mains were Moira and to my surprise, Mercy. I can see why Moira is an option, as OP noted: “They tend to do a lot of talking for someone who holds r2 all game,” but Mercy was something new.

This is probably my competitive inexperience speaking but other players said that Mercy mains have “fragile egos” and think that “suffering for themselves will get people to notice you.” While I don’t think I ever met a toxic Mercy, it might be because I’m too much of a casual player.

Many imagined what would happen if heroes like Doomfist and Mercy were removed from the game. “Imagine those two get removed there would be peace but also chaos,” one player described, as players will look for new characters to main.

Another fan noted that a similar thing happened recently on Oct. 12, when Hanzo was temporarily disabled due to a game-breaking bug and that there was “legit peace in Overwatch.” Peace many of us want, but will never get.

