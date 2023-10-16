‘Straight up loss’: No one wants these Overwatch 2 heroes on their teams

If you’re tired of Overwatch 2 teammates picking heroes that contribute nothing to the win—and I know plenty are—then you’re not alone, with players taking up arms today against “liability” heroes like Widowmaker, Doomfist, and Mercy.

When it comes to complaints, Widowmaker tops the list. She’s got precision and style, but what she often lacks is contribution in fights. She is a high-risk, high-reward pick. When played correctly, she can take out key targets from a long distance. But in the wrong hands, she’s just there missing shots while the team loses.

Next in line is Mercy, the guardian angel of healing. Things can go wrong quickly when she’s in the hands of someone still learning the ropes. One player said it best: “A bad mercy is just a straight-up loss.” Her healing isn’t the issue either, players claim. Instead, it’s the risky revives that drive teammates up the wall. What’s more, her ability to damage boost teammates falls flat if the team’s damage dealers aren’t hitting their marks.

Doomfist is another hero that Overwatch 2 players would seemingly rather not have on their team. The biggest reason fans said was that Doomfist mains don’t ever seem to want to change, even if the other team has them beat. And when Doomfist isn’t bringing the thunder, the entire team suffers, since he demands strategies bend to him.

Last but not least, Wrecking Ball is in players’ crosshairs. Players are convinced gamers piloting the menacing hamster in a mech always want to do their own thing. They roll in, cause chaos, and roll out. It’s cool when it works. But if it fails, their team is left in a mess.

Even though players have issues with these heroes, the numbers tell a bit of a different story—at least for some. Doomfist has won more than half his Overwatch matchmaking games in the last three months, even though players only choose him two times out of a hundred.

Mercy also wins just over half her games, but just by a hair, suggesting a lot of players who pick her can’t be as bad as OW2’s fandom seems to think.

However, Wrecking Ball’s win rate is pretty low, coming in at 48 percent this season. Widowmaker’s is even lower right now at a sagging 46.73 percent. So, players might be a little more correct about those two not being the best picks.

An instant Overwatch 2 loss, though? Not quite.

