Hanzo disabled in Overwatch 2 after bug makes his damage more horrifying than his Mythic skin

The spooky vibes are in the air of Overwatch 2 and not only because of the Halloween event and skins. The latest patch caused a major bug in Hanzo’s kit that increased his damage potential to a terrifying new level.

On Oct. 12, a player on Reddit showcased a bug that allowed them to spam full damage arrows without charging them and shred the AI Roadhog. Blizzard has taken swift action, though, disabling Hanzo from all modes this afternoon, according to a post on Twitter by the game’s lead hero designer Alec Dawson.

Hanzo is disabled in all modes for the time being due to a bug with his toggle primary fire control option. Hoping to have a fix for this out later today and will be re-enabling him then. — Alec Dawson (@GW_Alec) October 12, 2023

“Hanzo is disabled in all modes for the time being due to a bug with his toggle primary fire control option,” Dawson said. “Hoping to have a fix for this out later today and will be re-enabling him then.”

The issue lies in Hanzo’s new toggle feature added to the game on Oct. 10 along with multiple balance changes and Sombra’s rework. The feature switches the way Hanzo shoots from holding the fire button to pressing it twice (first press to draw the bow, second to release it).

With the toggle on, if you spam the fire button as soon as you release the fully charged arrow, every consecutive shot will fly at full speed and deal full damage. We’re not sure if this is Blizzard’s way of compensating for a disappointing Mythic skin for Hanzo but it’s definitely not the way to do it.

Despite the bug being inconsistent, the overpowered nature of it made disabling Hanzo for the time being an obvious decision for Blizzard. It didn’t work all the time and especially if you were always on the move, it becomes very difficult to trigger the bug.

This is the second seemingly overpowered feature found in Overwatch since the start of the new season after the Dark Souls roll Cassidy buff. While Cassidy’s new roll is an intended buff, it has perplexed players who find it odd that Blizzard would give the DPS hero an ability that makes him so tanky.

About the author