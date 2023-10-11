Cassidy can Dark Souls-roll to survive a D.Va nuke in latest Overwatch 2 patch

The latest Overwatch 2 patch released on Oct. 10 brought multiple changes and adjustments to the heroes including Cassidy, who received a substantial buff to his Combat Roll.

When performing the roll, Cassidy has increased damage reduction. In the latest update, his damage reduction was increased from 50 percent to 75 percent, and that is probably way more than anyone expected. On Oct. 11, players found out that the updated Cassidy is tanky enough to survive a closeup D.Va explosion.

In the video, you can see Cassidy with full health dodging right before the D.va ultimate explodes and surviving with 25HP. The timing seemed a bit off but it worked and players in the comments were shocked especially after one mentioned that Cassidy could also now survive Junkrat’s RIP-Tire.

At the same time, fans agreed that multiple heroes can evade ultimates, and apart from the fact that Cassidy is a cowboy who can simply ignore a car-sized bomb explosion, the change shouldn’t be game-breaking. Unless you manage to hide and heal quickly the enemy team can easily finish you off in one hit anyway.

It’s quite interesting to see that Cassidy got a major DR buff while Orisa, who’s been plaguing the game for a while now received almost nothing in this patch. Her Fortify ability damage reduction was reduced by a measly 5 percent, so not exactly what fans wanted.

There were suggestions that the buff was meant to give more value from the damage reduction in general. The main use of the roll was to dodge as if you were a Dark Souls character and reload your gun. Now there might be a reason to save the roll for a heated engagement or to survive a damage ultimate as we’ve just seen.

Many players think that Blizzard wants to make Cassidy more of a close-range hero to play but for that to become true he will still need a few changes to his kit like an added passive.

