Best Doomfist counters in Overwatch 2

Don't be so doom and gloom, you can take him.

Overwatch 2’s recent updates have made some characters weaker and made some heroes unbelievably annoying to play against. We’re looking at your Doomfist.

Doomfist is one of the heroes that has been shown some love in the season two update. Season two took a few heroes down a peg, like Sojourn and Junker Queen, but also brought a new tank into the fold.

Either way, the real winner in this update, is Doomfist players.

Virtually every one of his abilities was buffed, making him a nuisance to battle against in even the lower levels of competitive gameplay.

How to counter Doomfist in Overwatch 2

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Doomfist might be one of the strongest heroes in Overwatch 2 right now, but there are definitive ways in tackling everything he throws at you.

Pharah

This flying hero will have an easier time against the mainly grounded tank, as Doomfist’s close-range weapons won’t have much chance against a character who can reach the heavens.

Pharah can fly above the metal-armed tank, and with a Mercy pocketing her, Pharah will take care of the enemy Doomfist with ease.

However, the way to counter this is by bringing in some hit-scan DPS. Heroes like Soldier will have an easy time against a Pharah, but hopefully, your Mercy will be able to keep you alive long enough to handle their Doomfist first.

Mei

This hero can take on virtually any character in the lower levels. However, as you go higher, the opponent’s ability to aim seems to be Mei’s Achilles heel.

Mei can easily go into her Ice Block, avoiding any damage from Doomfist, and healing in the process. Her Blizzard will put each one of his abilities on cooldown and will make it easier to take him out.

Lucio

Lucio is an incredibly fast hero. He’ll speed around any player next to him, running on walls, and catching players by surprise. Doomfist will struggle to land a punch on Lucio if he’s running all over the place.

Ana

Ana’s sleep dart is incredibly effective as it’ll counter every punch and every block that Doom throws at you. This leaves him open to being absolutely destroyed by your DPS if you can coordinate a solid attack against him.

Roadhog

Roadhog’s health is so strong he’s a definite counter to Doom. Also, Roadhogs hook ability will easily be able to snag a Doomfist, if thrown correctly. Once you’ve got him hooked, pair that with an Ana dart and you’ve got a lot of opportunity to take down a Doomfist.