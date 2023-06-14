Mei’s Overwatch 2 season 5 tweaks might have created the game’s most broken combo

Overwatch 2’s mid-June season five release has changed the way Mei operates. And unfortunately for opponents, her new-and-improved abilities might have just created the most frustrating combo.

All opponents with 200 health might want to avoid any Meis in their matches since her revised primary fire paired with her icicle can easily take them down. Yesterday’s patch introduced an increased slowing effect that slows opponents down by up to 75 percent, all while chipping away at their health.

The kicker is that a secondary fire can detonate the slowing effect, dealing an additional 40 damage in the process alongside the chip damage, as shown by a tweet from Overwatch content creator Bad Pachimari.

Mei stuff is interesting, if you proc the new slow and shoot an icicle (bodyshot) itll detonate and kill a 200HP hero pic.twitter.com/RmcBEOMeK7 — Bad Pachimari (@BadPachimari) June 12, 2023

This combo is more than enough to kill a full 200-health player and raise the blood pressure of those sporting 250 HP or higher. While Mei’s primary fire damage per second was reduced by almost half, this slow ability gives teammates more than enough time to compensate for her slight nerf.

It didn’t take long for the community to beg for this interaction to be ripped from the game. Players said they “need it gone already” almost immediately, surely making Mei mains smile across the globe.

The changes confused some gamers who believed Mei was “already busted,” leading to players questioning Blizzard’s understanding of meta-changing nerfs and buffs.

Whether the tweaks will be changed in the coming days is yet to be determined. Since the update only rolled out on June 13, though, there’s likely some time before further tweaks are implemented.

