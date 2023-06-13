One Overwatch 2 hero was accidentally buffed in season 5, but Blizzard is ‘keeping it in’ 

Overwatch 2’s season five update is now live, bringing a new battle pass and other fun improvements, including hero changes, to the game today.

One of the hero changes missing from the patch notes, however, was a change to Genji. His Shuriken primary fire ability appeared to have its ammo increased when players hopped on the game to try out the new update, up to 30 from his traditional 24.

We were experimenting with some other Genji changes for Season 5 and the ammo increase was included in that list. Missed it in some of the reverts, but…



With the change nowhere to be found in the patch notes, players immediately began to wonder if it was a bug, a change that was not logged, or something different entirely.

Thankfully, Blizzard was quick to answer. Alec Dawson, the lead hero designer, responded to a video pertaining to Genji’s new stock of shurikens and confirmed that the change was an error of sorts, but it will be here to stay.

“We were experimenting with some other Genji changes for Season Five and the ammo increase was included in that list,” Dawson said. “Missed it in some of the reverts, but… we are keeping it in.”

In short, Dawson is basically saying “go nuts, Genji mains.” The increase to 30 from 24 means Genji now has two more attacks with his shurikens, both the primary “burst” and the secondary “fan,” meaning he’ll be able to deal more damage and have to reload less than before.

This should help give a nice boon to Genji, who’s already been one of the top-picked and most popular heroes in the game, dating all the way back to the launch of the original Overwatch in 2016.

Overwatch 2’s season five is live now, featuring a Mythic theme.

