Best Echo crosshair in Overwatch 2

Echo is one of the newest heroes in Overwatch 2, and players are still learning how to play as the futuristic DPS. While players are mastering the new hero, they will need some help along the way. Primarily, players will need a solid crosshair for Echo so they can inflict as much damage on the enemy team as possible.

Since Echo has such a wide-ranging arsenal of attacks, determining the best crosshair for them has proven tricky in Overwatch 2 thus far. Luckily, we have the best crosshair settings for Echo so players can take full advantage of their attacks.

Players can see those exact crosshair settings below.

Echo’s crosshair in Overwatch 2

Echo’s primary attack in Overwatch 2 is the Tri-Shot, which shoots three projectiles at once. These projectiles are fairly close together, so players don’t really need to worry about aiming anywhere else than a target’s body. For this reason, the best reticle type for Echo is the Circle. This will give players an exact spot to aim the Tri-Shot so they can have the best chance to land all three projectiles onto an enemy.

Echo’s other attacks, like Sticky Bombs and Focusing Beam, also don’t require much else besides a circle. The attacks are focused on one central location, and the circle is the best type of reticle for that purpose.

The exact crosshair settings for Echo that players can enter in the Overwatch 2 settings are viewable below.

Type : Circle

: Circle Show Accuracy : Off

: Off Color : Player preference, but something brighter is recommended

: Player preference, but something brighter is recommended Thickness : 1

: 1 Crosshair Length : 10

: 10 Center Gap : 27

: 27 Opacity : 100%

: 100% Outline Opacity : 50%

: 50% Dot Size : 3

: 3 Dot Opacity : 100%

: 100% Scale with Resolution: On

The dot size with this crosshair is fairly small, but it’s big enough for players to see exactly where they’re firing. If players want to practice with this crosshair for Echo, they can hop into an aim training course.

We’ve previously recommended a few of the best ones you can find in Overwatch 2. These courses will provide players with an efficient way to practice with Echo and also get used to the crosshair itself.