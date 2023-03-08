Overwatch 2 One-Punch Man collaboration reveals secret lore about Doomfist

Turns out there's more to him than meets the eye.

Blizzard held a developer chat for Overwatch 2 today to talk about the game’s new balance patch and collaborative efforts with the popular manga and anime series One-Punch Man.

Speaking on the in-game collab, which features four new Legendary skins that depict different OW heroes as characters from One-Punch Man, OW2 game director Aaron Keller explained how the team went about putting it all together.

Keller noted that one of the biggest challenges with a collab like this was for heroes to not lose their identity. Along with needing heroes to still have a silhouette that was immediately recognizable, the game’s lead man said these skins are less about heroes becoming the character they’re depicting and more about them effectively wearing a costume.

“At the end of the day, we want to celebrate and represent the characters from One-Punch Man,” he said. “But not to replace our own.”

Instead, Blizzard community manager Jodie McKaughan suggested that the inclusion of a Saitama skin for Doomfist peels back a layer of lore about the Nigerian Talon council member whose real name is Akande Ogundimu.

“Doomfist is a fan of One-Punch Man,” McKaughan said. “He’s a fan of Saitama, and us putting that in the game is a reflection of us and the Overwatch team. We’re really big fans of One-Punch as well.”

You wouldn’t have guessed it based on his generally serious demeanor, but apparently, the guy that has been punching everyone’s faces into brick walls all of these years is a huge anime fan who probably has a premium Crunchyroll subscription.

“Yeah, you’d never suspect that Doomfist would be such a fan of such a quirky character,” Keller said.