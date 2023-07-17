Overwatch 2 coach breaks down how this combat sports technique can help tanks win

Overwatch 2 is a shooting game, but the right strategy is important if you want to get the win—especially for tank players. A coach found a smart way to link combat sports strategy to the game for tanks to improve their macro play.

Former Overwatch League coach Spilo explained in a video from July 15 how the jab technique could help tanks cover space even in the most unfavorable situations, where they’re up against enemies they can’t reach like snipers or flying DPS, such as Brawl team compositions.

“The jab forces your opponent to respect it, either by defending, stepping back, or just even holding space,” he explained. “It’s a fast, quick punch to set up other combos, and if nothing else, buys you time.”

He translated that technique from combat sports to Overwatch 2 through the movements you can do as a tank. A jab can be the equivalent of making a fast, moderated push on the enemy team, but to make some space for your team rather than directly engaging them into a teamfight.

The coach used a map of Lijiang Tower as an example, showing a situation where the team was packed in a round point and surrounded by enemies from all angles. The jab technique can be used to hold that point. “If you’re getting surrounded, standing still isn’t the play,” Spilo said in the video.

He suggested the tank made one small push to a side of the point by “taking small, short pushes, not even fully committed, to make the enemy team back up.” It means stepping out from either side of the point towards an enemy, making them retreat, and then returning to the point. “Even if you don’t take a kill, it buys you time.”

Even though they’ll give up space, the team will be able to push off enemies on one side, and then rotate to another—rather than remaining at the middle and being vulnerable from all angles.

When can the jab technique be used in Overwatch 2?

The jab technique, as broken down by Spilo, will only work if you’re fast, you’re not sending the signal to go all into your team, and you have the DPS to at least make enemies retreat. If not, you’d better wait for your allies to return from spawn, or switch for a mobile tank if it’s a matter of strategy.

Jabbing is a simple, yet efficient way to explain how to hold a space when playing a tank in Overwatch 2. This technique is especially useful when you can’t do much because of the long range of enemies and when you play tanks without much mobility.

But it can also be applied to most slow situations in the game. Usually, in those situations, you’ll be tempted to stay still or worse, retreat —but it won’t allow your team to do much, even when they have the tools to win a teamfight.

On the other side, pushing when your team is at a disadvantage will only get you killed. We’ve all seen this player who goes all in against all odds, dies, and then complains about the lack of heals in the chat.

Usually, that method applied in a boxing match will get you nowhere—and you won’t have anyone to heal you. Now, you know you can watch the UFC and get something out of it for your Overwatch matches later on.

