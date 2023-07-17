Overwatch 2 players want nerfs for ‘unfair’ support who is really good at killing tanks

A pesky support’s secondary fire is in the Overwatch 2 community’s crosshairs as tanks fall in droves thanks to its insane damage output. Zenyatta’s Orb of Destruction alt-fire can tear through a tank’s health in no time, either killing them instantly or leaving them one shot from death—and players believe it “doesn’t seem fair.”

It is understood an Overwatch 2 patch from July 11 might have inadvertently made Zenyatta’s alt fire a viable technique to counter the once-perceived nerfs to his damage. Zenyatta has to be closer to opponents after the mid-July patch to use their Discord Orb effectively, but in the process, it’s accidentally making headshots easier to land.

This change in playstyle might’ve made Zenyatta’s alt fire the strongest means of knocking an opposing tank down a peg, as shown by a video from a July 16 Reddit thread. Overwatch players amassed to discuss whether it’s a skill issue or something Blizzard needs to take a look at.

A large portion of the community believed that it was the player’s “excellent aim” that made the difference. Zenyatta’s alt fire at full charge shoots five orbs in an opponent’s direction. If all shots are headshots, there’s not much chance for any enemy counterattack.

To kill a tank, you’d likely need “all the shots” to hit perfectly, according to OW2 players. Players asserted that, while Zenyatta is frustrating to deal with for tank players, it’s up to DPS teammates to “handle him properly.”

Other players believe Zenyatta needs this type of power to compensate for his other lacking abilities such as his limited mobility. Some referred to the Omnic as a “glass cannon character” due to how easily he can be killed by a single shot.

It’s almost been a week since Zenyatta’s mid-July changes. Whether Zen’s nerf changes his playstyle entirely has yet to be noticed by the whole Overwatch 2 community.

Once it does, there’ll likely be more disgruntled tanks begging for further adjustments to the beloved Overwatch support.

