Blizzard is making it exceptionally easy to finish Overwatch 2’s season 5 battle pass

There's really no reason that you can't get to tier 80.

Despite having 80 tiers worth of cosmetics to earn, the Overwatch 2 battle pass isn’t too difficult to complete. And this season, Blizzard has put forth the effort to make it a relatively simple task.

Just more than halfway through the season, Blizzard has given fans multiple different avenues for getting free tier skips. This weekend, for example, a double XP event will leave players with no excuses if they can’t hit tier 80 and unlock the final pieces of Tracer’s Mythic Adventurer skin.

This weekend, players can earn double match XP just for playing. And if that isn’t enough, there’s 50,000 XP worth of easy-to-complete event challenges associated with the Summer Games that were just added to the game on Tuesday, July 11 as well.

The Summer Games event includes a handful of challenges that just require you to complete games, but there are some that require you to specifically play Winston’s Beach Volleyball or Lúcioball.

Meanwhile, Blizzard started a new Twitch drop campaign on July 11 that will allow players to level up in the battle pass without even stepping into the game. Simply by having your Battle.net and Twitch accounts connected, players can claim a Tier Skip after every two hours of viewing an Overwatch 2 broadcast that has drops enabled.

Completing the Overwatch 2 battle pass has never been especially challenging. The number of events and double XP weekends in the game make it relatively easily achievable. But in conjunction with all of the Tier Skips that Blizzard has started to give out through various streaming drops, and even Prime Gaming, you barely even need to play to get a lot of the battle pass cosmetics.

