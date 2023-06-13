What is Winston’s Beach Volleyball in Overwatch 2?

Although Overwatch 2 season five is set to center around a theme of high-fantasy adventures, Blizzard has also revealed a new mode that will be aiming to steal the spotlight as the temperatures begin to rise during the summer—Winston’s Beach Volleyball.

During season five, which starts on June 13, Overwatch 2 will finally be hosting its first annual Summer Games event. A staple of the Overwatch content calendar since its inaugural kick-off in 2016, the Summer Games festivities were notoriously skipped in 2022 as Blizzard looked to allocate more time and attention to PvP betas for the current sequel.

As such, with the Summer Games back on track to return for the first time in nearly two years, it seems Blizzard is looking to make up for lost time with another sports-inspired game mode.

Here’s how this potential Lúcioball-rival mode will work in Overwatch 2.

How does Winston’s Beach Volleyball work in Overwatch 2?

While the exact rules and finer details of the mode have yet to be officially outlined by Blizzard at the time of writing, Winston’s Beach Volleyball appears primed to be a three-vs-three affair. By way of running, jumping, and spiking, players can score by simply knocking the giant volleyball down on the sand of their opponent’s side.

In the Overwatch 2 season five trailer, Winston can be seen taking the initiative for Mercy and Genji, jumping and spiking the ball down right in front of an opposing team including D.Va and Soldier 76.

A brief glimpse of the sandy court in the trailer also seems to show that the maps will incorporate some movement-boosting areas, as seen before in Lúcioball.

Winston’s Beach Volleyball will be available to play in Overwatch 2 with the launch of the Summer Games 2023 event on July 11.

