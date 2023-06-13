Overwatch 2 fans can get free season 5 cosmetics through Prime Gaming

Prime Gaming is poised to deliver more goodies to Overwatch 2 players in the next month, including another free legacy skin and some fresh content for players.

While Prime Gaming rewards for Overwatch 2 have traditionally included access to skins that players could previously get, starting today, players can use their Prime Gaming account to access some of the team-based shooter’s newest content.

In a post to the official Overwatch Twitter account, Blizzard indicated that players can receive five battle pass tier skips starting on June 13. While battle pass tier skips aren’t inherently tied to a specific skin, they represent access to new cosmetics, and with season five beginning today, the five free battle pass tiers are a solid boost to players looking to roll through Questwatch and get all the customization options available for the Mythic Adventurer Tracer skin.

https://twitter.com/PlayOverwatch/status/1668702281036886017?s=20

The official Prime Gaming website does not yet have the five battle pass skip reward listed, but seeing season five for Overwatch 2 just started a couple of hours ago, Amazon might be giving it a little bit of time before activating the promotion. Players will be able to find the freebie available on the official Prime Gaming website once it’s live, and it can be easily claimed by connecting your Battle.net account to your Prime Gaming account.

This promotion will last until July 10, one day before the Summer Games begin, and starting July 11, players will be able to claim the Conductor Reinhardt skin, which was originally a seasonal skin for the Winter Wonderland event in 2020.

