Struggling to win Lúcioball games in Overwatch 2? It might not actually be your fault

It's been just as frustrating for everyone.

Lúcioball is one of the marquee seasonal game modes in the history of Overwatch. But in the first Summer Games event since Blizzard transitioned the franchise to OW2, players have quickly noticed that the Rocket League-adjacent arcade game is decidedly more difficult than it used to be.

Players quickly expressed concern over issues with the game not registering attempted boops on the ball in games of Lúcioball after the Summer Games began on Tuesday, July 11. And yesterday, the game’s executive producer Jared Neuss confirmed that there are indeed issues with the game mode.

In a reply to a post on Twitter, Neuss told a frustrated gamer that his “top people are on it” when someone asked him to fix the issues with “no reg” boops in the game. Prior to Neuss’ Twitter reply, Blizzard had not formally commented on the potential bug.

Top people are on it! — Jared Neuss (@OhReallyJared) July 14, 2023

The tweet by Neuss represents a continued effort by some of Blizzard’s top OW2 execs to address issues via their personal social media accounts. Both game director Aaron Keller and lead hero designer Alec Dawson have also used their personal social media accounts to speak directly to players about issues with the game and upcoming changes.

Related: What is Winston’s Beach Volleyball in Overwatch 2?

For now, it seems like Lúcioball is just going to stay a little bit frustrating to play because of this no-reg issue. But given that the limited-time event will only be in the arcade until July 24, one would expect that this bug fix is a top priority and should be figured out sooner rather than later.

About the author