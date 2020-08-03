Lifeguard Pharah is the first skin revealed for Overwatch’s Summer Games 2020

Blizzard has revealed the first skin coming as part of Overwatch’s Summer Games event—and it’s an instant classic.

Lifeguard Pharah decks out everyone’s favorite flying bomber in a bathing suit, but it’s much more than that. The suit includes a life vest and those flotation devices made famous by Pamela Anderson and David Hasselhoff in Baywatch.

Long time no sea.



Dive in as Lifeguard Pharah (Legendary)! 🏊‍♀‍



Start your training for Overwatch Summer Games, arriving on August 4 ⚽ pic.twitter.com/nzQA5hd625 — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) August 3, 2020

Pharah rocks an insanely adorable hairstyle in this outfit, too, making it a skin that everyone will be hunting for when Summer Games goes live tomorrow, Aug. 4.

Summer Games has been a mainstay in Overwatch’s rotation of events. In fact, it was the first post-launch event in the game back in the summer of 2016.

Since then, it’s returned each year with events like Lúcioball, the soccer-like game that comes with its own ranked mode. The limited-time mode will likely return again with this year’s event.

Expect more skins to be revealed in the coming hours ahead of the launch of Summer Games tomorrow.