How to spectate in Overwatch 2

Instead of participating in Overwatch 2, you can use the spectate feature to either watch your friends playing or watch a custom match.

Of all the available game modes in Overwatch 2, the only one that you can’t spectate is Competitive as the spectating players could use the information to benefit one of the teams.

How to spectate an Unracked, Quick, or Arcade game in Overwatch 2

Spectating in a match with your friends can be used as a learning experience for new players so they can understand better how the game works by having an overview of the match. Or they can just watch their friend’s point of view (POV) to see how to best play a specific character.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Here’s how to spectate through a friend to watch an Unracked, Quick or Arcade game in Overwatch 2:

First, your friend must be online and already in a match.

Enter the Social tab.

Right-click on the friend’s card and click on spectate.

If your group of friends is already in a match, you have the option to join the team and spectate until someone leaves the match and you take their place or just wait for the game to end and join the group automatically for the next game.

How to spectate a Custom game in Overwatch 2

Custom games are interesting to use with friends or even alone. You can use the spectate feature to learn more about the maps without someone trying to kill you during a match, for example. You’ll be able to see every part of the map from different angles.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Here’s how to spectate a Custom game in Overwatch 2:

Enter the Play tab.

You can either create your own custom game or enter an existing one.

If you create your own game, there are two slots for spectators.

To enter as a spectator in an existing custom game, pick one and click on it.

How to control while in spectator mode

Once you enter a match as a spectator, you’ll have a free view of the map and the team you are spectating on. You can choose between the players or just roam freely through the map.

Here are the most important controls you can use as a spectator in any of the mentioned Overwatch 2 matches: