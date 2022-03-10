The next era of Overwatch appears on the horizon after Blizzard announced today the Overwatch 2 closed beta will officially begin in late April.

Players who get in will be able to get their hands on the new heroes, new maps, and new modes being introduced in the highly anticipated sequel to the iconic hero shooter. Fans have long waited for new information about the game, and they are now less than two months away from potentially getting to experience the game themselves.

Here’s how to navigate the closed beta sign-up.

How to sign up for the Overwatch 2 closed beta

First and foremost, if you’re here right after the official announcement was made, don’t expect the site to work flawlessly. The sign-up page is likely bogged down with a massive influx of traffic of players trying to sign up, so be patient.

If the site is working for you, click the Opt-In button, then sign in with your Battle.net account on the bottom of the sign-in page. Again, this may take a few tries given the traffic the site is experiencing.

Additionally, you should head to the Battle.net page, sign in to your account, go to Privacy & Communication under account settings, and make sure you have “News and Special Offers from Battle.net” enabled. This way you won’t miss any important information about the closed beta.

What’s included in the Overwatch 2 closed beta

Players participating in the closed PvP beta will get to play the new five-vs-five format, the new hero Sojourn, four new maps, reworked heroes, the new Push game mode, and use the new ping system that’s been adopted by most other shooters.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The new maps are Circuit Royal (Escort), Midtown (Hybrid), New Queen Street (Push), and Colosseo (Push). The reworked heroes are Orisa, Doomfist, Bastion, and Sombra.

The campaign is not included in the closed beta, and the closed beta is only available to players on PC.