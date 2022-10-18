How to get competitive points in Overwatch 2

There are a lot of noticeable changes in Overwatch 2 compared to the original beloved game. Through a troubling first couple of weeks after launch that included server issues, account transfer issues, and hero glitches, players have been getting used to a variety of new systems that track their progress and allow them to deck out their favorite heroes in new cosmetics.

In Overwatch 2, there are four different types of currency that are each used to buy different types of cosmetics. The most exclusive currency are the Competitive Points, which can only be used to buy golden weapons.

Overwatch Coins are the new base currency in the game. With these coins, players can buy anything in their rotating shop, the battle pass, and select items from the hero gallery.

Legacy Credits are a currency only available to players who played the original game and transferred from their Overwatch account to their Overwatch 2 account upon the game’s release. Legacy Credits can only be used to purchase select cosmetics from the original Overwatch game.

Overwatch League Tokens are earned from watching Overwatch League matches and can be used to buy special event skins from the professional league.

Competitive Points are earned by playing and winning competitive matches. Players receive the most points for a win, a few for a draw, and none for a loss. You also will receive more points if your rank is higher. If you see a player with a golden gun, it’s safe to assume they are either a longtime player, very dedicated to competitive play, or are a high rank. Though since the game has been around for several years, golden weapons are less exclusive now than they used to be.

How can I get more competitive points in Overwatch 2?

The easiest way to earn competitive points is to hop right into competitive mode and start playing.

If you’re used to playing quick play, some of the rules are a bit different in this mode. On payload maps, you will get a chance to both attack and defend, and if a player leaves the game, their role will not be filled from a queue.

New heroes are not available right away in competitive mode.

To earn competitive points, however, you need to win, or at the very least draw your games. Players earn 15 competitive points per won game and just five per tied game. If you lose, you get none. So winning in competitive mode doesn’t just contribute to your rank, but also gives you more competitive points.

Players also will receive bonus competitive points at the end of each competitive season in Overwatch 2, and the number of bonus points changes depending on your rank. For role queue, you will receive separate bonus points for each role (points for your tank rank, damage rank, and support rank each separately).

At the end of each season, players ranked Bronze will receive 25 additional points per role. Players ranked Silver will receive 50 points per role, Gold 100 points per role, Platinum 200 points per role, and Diamond 300 points per role. Masters players will receive 500 extra points, and Grandmasters will get 650. There is no separate reward for making it into the Top 500 players in a region.

What can I buy with my competitive points in Overwatch 2?

The only thing players can buy with competitive points in Overwatch 2 are golden weapons. Golden weapons are a unique cosmetic that changes a hero’s weapons into a gold variant of the original that sparkles in-game. The shape and design of the weapon still changes with any skin, but the finish is always a shining, sparkling gold.

This cosmetic also includes any physical objects that are used with abilities, so not just guns and main weapons but also smaller weapons like Ana’s sleep dart, Kiriko’s healing ofuda papers, and even Ashe’s ultimate B.O.B. will turn gold.

The gold weapons for each hero cost 3,000 competitive credits.

They take a while to earn, and there is currently a cap on the number of competitive credits you can have in the bank at one time. Once players max out at 6,000 credits, they won’t be able to earn any more. So you can only buy two golden weapons at a time.

Players usually spend their competitive credits on gold weapons for the heroes that they play the most often. So if a player on your team or the enemy team has a gold weapon equipped, it might mean the character they are playing is their main.

Now that Overwatch 2 is released, players can look forward to unlocking golden weapons on even more new heroes and turning new cosmetics and abilities golden.