Overwatch 2 competitive deathmatch: All rewards, dates, and more

Blizzard has continued its attempts to shake up competitive offerings for Overwatch 2 players this week with the introduction of competitive deathmatch.

The chaotic free-for-all game mode doesn’t necessarily align with Overwatch’s core values as an objective and team-based game, but with deathmatch being such a staple of first-person shooters, the mode is a favorite of many.

Competitive deathmatch serves as an additional option for players looking to play a ranked mode, and it can be found as the far-right option of three in the game’s competitive queuing lobby.

Matches are set to have eight players and run until one player reaches 20 killing blows. Games are played on one of three different free-for-all maps: Chateau Guillard, Kanezaka, and Petra.

The short competitive season began earlier this week and will run for the rest of the season. And if you think there’s no reason for you to take a stab at the game mode, you might want to first take a look at some of the things players have to gain from ranking up.

All competitive deathmatch rewards in Overwatch 2

Similar to other competitive seasons, deathmatch will reward players with opportunities to earn titles and competitive points at the season’s end. Additionally, there are a couple of other challenges players can complete by winning a certain number of games.

The two challenges related to pure games won award titles that come after winning 100 and 300 competitive deathmatches. Those titles are Rampant Slayer (100 games) and Ruthless Slayer (300).

Similar to the rewards for normal competitive seasons, players can also get a scaling number of competitive points depending on their rank, and those who rank high enough will also earn a title. Here are the rewards for each rank in the competitive deathmatch season.

Bronze – 250 CP

Silver – 400 CP

Gold – 500 CP

Platinum – 700 CP and Platinum Exterminator title

Diamond – 900 CP and Diamond Exterminator title

Master – 1,100 CP and Master Exterminator title

Grandmaster – 1,350 CP and Grandmaster Exterminator title

Top 500 – 1,350 CP and Top 500 Exterminator title

When does the competitive deathmatch season end in Overwatch 2?

The competitive deathmatch season began on Tuesday, May 16, and is set to run for the rest of Overwatch 2 season four. This mirrors what Blizzard has done with other limited-time competitive seasons like March’s competitive mystery heroes event.

This means players should try to at least get some placement games out of the way in the next month because season four will come to a close on Tuesday, June 13. If Blizzard follows its normal protocol for new seasons, players can expect to have access to season four in the morning on June 13 before season five begins in the afternoon.

