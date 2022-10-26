How to complete the Lantern Lit challenge in the Overwatch 2 Halloween event

As part of Overwatch 2’s first Halloween Terror event, the development team at Blizzard Entertainment introduced Junkenstein’s Revenge: Wrath of the Bride, a mode that allows players to complete a horde mode PvE sequence. Teams of four can explore Eichenwalde’s pathways, buildings, and castle like never before on their quest to defeat the Bride of Junkenstein.

Besides beating the mode on four distinct difficulties, dedicated players can complete challenges in the mode to earn rewards, including unique cosmetics and battle pass XP. One of these challenges is called Lantern Lit, and it requires some strategic squatting during a specific point in the quest.

Here’s how to complete the Lantern Lit challenge in Junkenstein’s Revenge: Wrath of the Bride.

Lantern Lit challenge steps

According to its in-game description, Lantern Lit requires players to crouch near the lantern for six seconds while the Ghost is active. Note that you can only complete this challenge in Wrath of the Bride: the original Junkenstein’s Revenge mode doesn’t have a Ghost or the sequence needed to squat by the lantern.

This is a tricky challenge to complete. The Ghost deals a lot of damage and is invulnerable, meaning you can’t kill it or even deal damage to it. You’ll need to take advantage of your teammates and have one lead the Ghost away while you crouch to complete the challenge, so it’s definitely easier to obtain its rewards with a coordinated group of friends.

There’s also the matter of finding the correct lantern. The Ghost appears as soon as you enter the castle for the first time. Once you run into the castle and the Ghost spawns for the first time, head for the blue lantern near the end of the hallway behind him. You’ll need to run straight past the Ghost, turn left, and find the lantern on the side of the path that appears to be glowing blue. Once you find it, crouch next to it for six seconds. If you complete the challenge correctly, you’ll see “Challenge completed” in the text chat area of your screen.

Note that the Ghost must still be active while you’re crouching to complete the challenge. If he’s already de-spawned, you can’t finish the challenge or gain the reward. You only get one shot per match at completing the challenge, so make sure your teammates know your intent and get to the lantern as quickly as you can as soon as the Ghost spawns.