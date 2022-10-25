All Overwatch 2 Halloween Terror event challenges

Overwatch 2‘s first limited-time event is here and players are looking to get their hands on all kinds of goodies. This is also the first time they’ve seen how to get the rewards promised when the event was confirmed the day before it went live.
Players can grab weapon charms, sprays, voice lines, and more in the 2022 Halloween Terror event. Unlike events in the past, there’s a new way for players to earn these rewards, in the form of challenges.
There are 24 total challenges players will need to complete in order to get all of the event items on offer. Most rewards come in the form of battle pass XP, which isn’t great if players have already grinded their way to the end of the battle pass, but a great way for those who haven’t to get more XP before the season ends.
Here’s every challenge in Overwatch‘s 2022 Halloween Terror event.
|Challenge name
|How to get it
|Reward
|Wedding Planner
|Complete 13 Junkenstein challenges
|Weapon charm
|Here Comes the Bride
|Win Wrath of the Bride on Expert difficulty
|1,250 XP
|Four Brave Heroes
|Win Wrath of the Bride on four different heroes
|Name card
|Council of the Bride
|Eliminate 35 bosses on Wrath of the Bride
|Junker Queen voice line
|Knock, Knock
|Disturb the guest in the Tavern in Wrath of the Bride
|Kiriko voice line
|Photozomb
|Strike a pose with the bride during her introduction in Wrath of the Bride
|Sombra voice line
|Lantern Lit
|Crouch at the lantern for six seconds while the Ghost is active in Wrath of the Bride
|1,000 XP
|The Endless Night Began
|Complete Wave 12 in Junkenstein Endless
|500 XP
|Spooky, Speedy
|Win Junkenstein Challenge Mission: Friendzied Stampede
|500 XP
|Get Ready for a Shock
|Win Junkenstein Challenge Mission: Shocking Surprise
|500 XP
|Costume Party
|Win Junkenstein Challenge Mission: Mystery Swap
|500 XD
|Fury of the Heroes
|Win Wrath of the Bride with a score of 10,000 or higher
|Event spray
|Taking the Plunge
|Win Wrath of the Bride on Hard difficulty
|Event spray
|Love Conquers All
|Win Wrath of the Bride on Legendary difficulty
|1,250 XP
|Re-Tired
|Destroy 15 Shock Tires in Wrath of the Bride
|Ashe voice line
|The Automaton, Transformed
|Eliminate the Experiment while it is in tank form on Hard difficulty or above in Wrath of the Bride
|1,000 XP
|Ominous Portent
|Witness all 7 Banshee moments in a single run of Wrath of the Bride
|Kiriko voice line
|Witch’s Brew
|Uncover the fate of a terror past in a hidden corner of Adlersbrunn in Wrath of the Bride
|Sojourn voice line
|The Wanderers of Old
|Win Junkenstein’s Revenge on any difficulty
|1,000 XP
|Unfinished Business
|Win Junkenstein Challenge Mission: Vengeful Ghost
|500 XP
|Terrifying Trio
|Win Junkenstein Challenge Mission: Three They Were
|500 XP
|Wrath of the Bride
|Win Wrath of the Bride on any difficulty
|Reinhardt voice line
|No Spark
|Win Wrath of the Bride without letting the Lord of the Castle take any damage
|1,000 XP
|Volatile and Vile
|Win Junkenstein Challenge Mission: Volatile Zomnics
|500 XP