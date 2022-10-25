All Overwatch 2 Halloween Terror event challenges

Time to complete some spooky challenges.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Overwatch 2‘s first limited-time event is here and players are looking to get their hands on all kinds of goodies. This is also the first time they’ve seen how to get the rewards promised when the event was confirmed the day before it went live.

Players can grab weapon charms, sprays, voice lines, and more in the 2022 Halloween Terror event. Unlike events in the past, there’s a new way for players to earn these rewards, in the form of challenges.

There are 24 total challenges players will need to complete in order to get all of the event items on offer. Most rewards come in the form of battle pass XP, which isn’t great if players have already grinded their way to the end of the battle pass, but a great way for those who haven’t to get more XP before the season ends.

Here’s every challenge in Overwatch‘s 2022 Halloween Terror event.

Challenge nameHow to get itReward
Wedding PlannerComplete 13 Junkenstein challengesWeapon charm
Here Comes the BrideWin Wrath of the Bride on Expert difficulty1,250 XP
Four Brave HeroesWin Wrath of the Bride on four different heroesName card
Council of the BrideEliminate 35 bosses on Wrath of the BrideJunker Queen voice line
Knock, KnockDisturb the guest in the Tavern in Wrath of the BrideKiriko voice line
PhotozombStrike a pose with the bride during her introduction in Wrath of the BrideSombra voice line
Lantern LitCrouch at the lantern for six seconds while the Ghost is active in Wrath of the Bride1,000 XP
The Endless Night BeganComplete Wave 12 in Junkenstein Endless500 XP
Spooky, SpeedyWin Junkenstein Challenge Mission: Friendzied Stampede500 XP
Get Ready for a ShockWin Junkenstein Challenge Mission: Shocking Surprise500 XP
Costume PartyWin Junkenstein Challenge Mission: Mystery Swap500 XD
Fury of the HeroesWin Wrath of the Bride with a score of 10,000 or higherEvent spray
Taking the PlungeWin Wrath of the Bride on Hard difficultyEvent spray
Love Conquers AllWin Wrath of the Bride on Legendary difficulty1,250 XP
Re-TiredDestroy 15 Shock Tires in Wrath of the BrideAshe voice line
The Automaton, TransformedEliminate the Experiment while it is in tank form on Hard difficulty or above in Wrath of the Bride1,000 XP
Ominous PortentWitness all 7 Banshee moments in a single run of Wrath of the BrideKiriko voice line
Witch’s BrewUncover the fate of a terror past in a hidden corner of Adlersbrunn in Wrath of the BrideSojourn voice line
The Wanderers of OldWin Junkenstein’s Revenge on any difficulty1,000 XP
Unfinished BusinessWin Junkenstein Challenge Mission: Vengeful Ghost500 XP
Terrifying TrioWin Junkenstein Challenge Mission: Three They Were500 XP
Wrath of the BrideWin Wrath of the Bride on any difficultyReinhardt voice line
No SparkWin Wrath of the Bride without letting the Lord of the Castle take any damage1,000 XP
Volatile and VileWin Junkenstein Challenge Mission: Volatile Zomnics500 XP