All Overwatch 2 Halloween Terror event challenges

Overwatch 2‘s first limited-time event is here and players are looking to get their hands on all kinds of goodies. This is also the first time they’ve seen how to get the rewards promised when the event was confirmed the day before it went live.

Players can grab weapon charms, sprays, voice lines, and more in the 2022 Halloween Terror event. Unlike events in the past, there’s a new way for players to earn these rewards, in the form of challenges.

There are 24 total challenges players will need to complete in order to get all of the event items on offer. Most rewards come in the form of battle pass XP, which isn’t great if players have already grinded their way to the end of the battle pass, but a great way for those who haven’t to get more XP before the season ends.

Here’s every challenge in Overwatch‘s 2022 Halloween Terror event.