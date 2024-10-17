How to get the Kitten of Discord player title in Overwatch 2

Internet culture truly has evolved into something unique over the years, and gamer lingo is a big part of that shift. And, now, Overwatch 2 players have a new title that fully lives up to gamer slang to vie for: the Kitten of Discord.

Calling people “chat” or spamming “W” are just two examples of this. Other examples, though, include nicknames surrounding the culture, and online games these days are full of references to them. Overwatch 2’s season 13 battle pass may have one of the best (or worst, depending on your POV) ones yet. Here’s what it is, what it means, and how to unlock it.

How to unlock Kitten of Discord in OW2

Get ready to grind with your duo. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Kitten of Discord player title is unlocked at level 175 of Overwatch 2’s season 13 battle pass. That’s it. This can be obtained by playing a heck of a lot of OW2 during season 13.

The level 175 can be obtained by playing consistently and also by finishing all of the daily, weekly, and seasonal event challenges that pop up in the game each season. The best part about “Kitten of Discord,” though, is that it’s free, meaning you don’t even need to purchase the premium battle pass to obtain it.

So, there you have it. Just play a whole lot of OW2 while completing challenges and performing decently well and you should be able to unlock the title in a couple of weeks.

Alternatively, you can purchase the first 100 tiers of the battle pass to expedite the process so you only need to unlock 75 more to get the title, but that would cost a pretty penny (well over $100), so the choice is yours as to how badly you wish to get the title and let everyone know that you have a gamer duo who makes you purr.

Kitten of Discord OW2 player title, explained

Here, kitty kitty. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Okay, I’ve had my coffee this morning; I’m ready to tackle this. I think. Here we go.

The “Kitten of Discord” player title in OW2 has a double meaning. First, it’s themed around the witchy, Halloween battle pass, so “Kitten” is there to fit the mood of the holiday, as witches and cats all fit the theme.

And as for Discord, it hearkens to Zenyatta’s Orb of Discord, or the direct meaning of the word. “Discord” is described as “active quarreling or conflict resulting from discord among persons or factions” or “lack of agreement or harmony (as between persons, things, or ideas).” Overwatch definitely has a lot of that.

And the other meaning of “Kitten of Discord” is, well…different, to say the least. Discord also, unfortunately (in this case), is the name of a well-known social media app that gamers use for voice, video, and text chat that is used the world over. But the Kitten part takes a bit more explaining in this instance.

What’s commonly known as a “Discord Kitten” is often someone who has either a romantic or flirtatious relationship with someone who they speak to on Discord and usually play video games with. It’s a slightly tongue-in-cheek nickname that Blizzard obviously knows very well exists and it had some fun with one of the post-level 100 player titles this season. And so, we have the new player title.

Basically, the most annoying online gamer couple you know will likely have one of them equipping this title once it’s unlocked. If you don’t know any online gamer couples, you may be included in one of those online gamer couples. Or you’re single, and you can equip the player title yourself knowing full well that you can be any kind of kitty you wish to be.

