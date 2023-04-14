While players can play Overwatch 2 online with their friends, many have wondered if there’s a way to play split screen or couch co-op since the launch of Overwatch 2, seeing as it wasn’t a feature available in Overwatch.

So, can you play Overwatch 2 split screen or couch co-op?

Is split screen or couch co-op available for Overwatch 2?

Even though Overwatch first rolled out in 2016, and Overwatch 2 launched in 2022, split screen or couch co-op mode is a feature that’s not available for Overwatch 2 players. The only way to play Overwatch 2 with your friends is online.

Blizzard hasn’t announced any plans about whether split-screen or couch co-op will be implemented in the future. It may be a long time before this feature gets added, even though this has been one of the most highly anticipated and requested features.

One of the reasons why split screen or couch co-op is not possible is because Overwatch 2 requires players to be online to play. So, any offline mode would prove tricky, especially regarding matchmaking and other essential features in Overwatch 2.

While you can’t play split screen or couch co-op mode for Overwatch 2, several other games like Overwatch offer this feature, including Gears of War 4, Borderlands: The Handsome Collection, Left 4 Dead 2, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

Even though you can’t play OW2 split screen or couch co-op, you can still play online with your friends, and other games offer this feature for offline play.