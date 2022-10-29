Does Modern Warfare 2 have split-screen? | How to play split-screen in MW2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is the latest first-person military shooter from the brand that has banked on yearly releases for nearly two decades. Players worldwide have been hopping online or playing on the couch against their friends. However, with many FPS games beginning to move away from the split-screen model, players are curious if Modern Warfare 2 has a split-screen feature.

While playing online can be fun, it can leave out those with limited connections or no internet. Here’s all the info you need to know about whether Modern Warfare 2 has a split-screen mode or not.

Does Modern Warfare 2 have split-screen?

Fortunately for players who want to play with friends in person, Modern Warfare 2 does have some split-screen capabilities. However, they only pertain to the multiplayer mode in Private matches, with regular multiplayer unavailable for split-screen players. Players currently aren’t able to play split-screen co-op on the campaign either.

While this is likely disappointing to fans who wanted more comprehensive split-screen options, it still leaves players with something to do together. That doesn’t mean that any new modes the game introduces won’t have a co-op feature, players will just have to wait and see.

How to play split-screen in MW2

To play split-screen in Modern Warfare 2, you’ll need to select the Private Match option from the mode selection screen. After that, you’ll need to:

Connect your second controller and press A or X

Create or log in with a second Activision account

Have fun playing in Private matches with friends

As long as you can connect your second controller and log in with an Activision account, that’s all you need to know about how to play split-screen in Modern Warfare 2.