The best Modern Warfare 2 weapons and loadout tier list

These are the guns to grind with.

Image via Activision

A Call of Duty pub-stomper or competitive player are only as good as their loadout.

Leveling up a weapon in Modern Warfare 2 is only half the battle. You’ll need to pick the right attachments to go with it, and with the gun, you’re also going to need the right perks. Building a loadout can be exhausting and daunting, but we’re here to help.

There are well over 50 weapons to choose from in MW2, and not all of them are going to be great. But there are a distinct few weapons that should be at the top of your list and in the front of your loadouts to keep your K/D and W/L ratios on the rise.

Here’s a comprehensive list of some of the best weapons to use in MW2 along with attachments, perks, equipment, and everything else you’ll need to be best prepared to dominate online.

Best assault rifles in MW2

M4

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is m47-1024x576.jpg
Screengrab via Activision
  • Muzzle: FTAC Castle Comp
  • Barrel: Hightower 20″ Barrel
  • Optic: Cronen Mini Red Dot
  • Stock: Demo Fade Pro Stock
  • Rear Grip: XTEN Grip

Secondary: Preferred pistol
Tactical: Stun Grenade
Lethal: Semtex
Perk Package: Battle Hardened and Double Time, Fast Hands, Ghost
Field Upgrade: Trophy System

TAQ-56

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is codtaq2-1024x576.jpg
Screengrab via Activision
  • Muzzle: Komodo Heavy
  • Barrel: 14.5″ Tundra Pro Barrel
  • Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56
  • Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity
  • Rear Grip: Demo Cleanshot Grip

Secondary: Preferred pistol
Tactical: Stun Grenade
Lethal: Semtex
Perk Package: Battle Hardened and Double Time, Fast Hands, Ghost
Field Upgrade: Dead Silence

Best submachine guns in MW2

Fennec 45

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is codfennec3-1024x576.jpg
Screengrab via Activision
  • Muzzle: Bruen Cubic Comp
  • Laser: VLK LZR 7MW
  • Stock: Fennec Bullfighter
  • Magazine: Fennec Mag 45
  • Rear Grip: Fennec Rubber Grip

Secondary: Preferred pistol or Combat Knife
Tactical: Stun Grenade
Lethal: Semtex
Perk Package: Battle Hardened and Double Time, Fast Hands, Ghost
Field Upgrade: Dead Silence and Battle Rage

Vaznev-9K

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is codvaznev1-1024x576.jpg
Screengrab via Activision
  • Muzzle: Lockshot KT85
  • Laser: Schlager PEG Box IV
  • Stock: Markeev R7 Stock
  • Magazine: 45 Round Mag
  • Rear Grip: True-Tac Grip

Secondary: Preferred pistol
Tactical: Stun Grenade
Lethal: Semtex
Perk Package: Battle Hardened and Double Time, Fast Hands, Ghost
Field Upgrade: Battle Rage

Lachmann Sub

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is codmw43-1024x576.jpg
Screengrab via Activision
  • Muzzle: XTEN Razor Comp
  • Barrel: L38 Falcon 226mm Barrel
  • Stock: No Stock
  • Underbarrel: Lockgrip Precision-40
  • Rear Grip: XTEN Grip

Secondary: Preferred pistol
Tactical: Stun Grenade
Lethal: Semtex
Perk Package: Battle Hardened and Double Time, Fast Hands, Ghost
Field Upgrade: Battle Rage

Best sniper rifle in MW2

MCPR-300

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is codmcp2-1024x576.jpg
Screengrab via Activision
  • Muzzle: FTAC Reaper
  • Barrel: 22″ OMX-456
  • Stock: FSS Merc Stock
  • Rear Grip: Cronen Cheetah Grip
  • Ammunition: .300 Mag High Velocity

Secondary: Preferred pistol, or SMG in an Overkill loadout
Tactical: Stun Grenade
Lethal: Semtex
Perk Package: Scavenger/Overkill and Double Time, Fast Hands, Quick Fix
Field Upgrade: Dead Silence and Munitions Box

Best LMG in MW2

RPK

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is codrpk2-1024x576.jpg
Screengrab via Activision
  • Muzzle: Polarfire-S
  • Barrel: KAS-7 406mm Barrel
  • Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser
  • Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90
  • Rear Grip: True-Tac Grip

Secondary: Preferred pistol, Combat Knife, or launcher
Tactical: Stun Grenade
Lethal: Semtex
Perk Package: Battle Hardened and Double Time, Fast Hands, Ghost
Field Upgrade: Dead Silence and Battle Rage

Best marksman rifle in MW2

SP-R 208

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is codspr7-1024x576.jpg
Screengrab via Activision
  • Barrel: 12.5″ Carbon Barrel
  • Optic: SP-X 80 6.6x
  • Stock: ZRL T70 Pad Extension
  • Comb: Aim-Assist 406
  • Bolt: FSS ST87 Bolt

Secondary: Preferred pistol, SMG or AR in Overkill class
Tactical: Stun Grenade
Lethal: Semtex or Claymore
Perk Package: Battle Hardened/Overkill and Scavenger, Fast Hands, Ghost
Field Upgrade: Trophy System

Best shotgun in MW2

Bryson 800

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is codbryson2-1024x576.jpg
Screengrab via Activision
  • Muzzle: Bryson Improved Choke
  • Barrel: 21.5″ Bryson Shredder
  • Laser: Schlager ULO-66 Laser
  • Stock: Stockless Pistol Grip
  • Underbarrel: Operator Foregrip

Secondary: Preferred pistol or Combat Knife
Tactical: Stun Grenade
Lethal: Semtex
Perk Package: Battle Hardened and Double Time, Fast Hands, Ghost
Field Upgrade: Dead Silence and Battle Rage

Best pistol in MW2

X13

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is codx2-1024x576.jpg
Screengrab via Activision
  • Muzzle: FT Steel Fire
  • Barrel: XRK Sidewinder-6 Slide
  • Ammunition: 9mm Hollow Point
  • Magazine: 50 Round Drum
  • Rear Grip: Cronen Lima-6 or Akimbo X13

Primary: Preferred assault rifle, SMG, etc.
Tactical: Stun Grenade
Lethal: Semtex
Perk Package: Battle Hardened and Double Time, Fast Hands, Ghost
Field Upgrade: Dead Silence and Battle Rage