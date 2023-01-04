A Call of Duty pub-stomper or competitive player are only as good as their loadout.
Leveling up a weapon in Modern Warfare 2 is only half the battle. You’ll need to pick the right attachments to go with it, and with the gun, you’re also going to need the right perks. Building a loadout can be exhausting and daunting, but we’re here to help.
There are well over 50 weapons to choose from in MW2, and not all of them are going to be great. But there are a distinct few weapons that should be at the top of your list and in the front of your loadouts to keep your K/D and W/L ratios on the rise.
Here’s a comprehensive list of some of the best weapons to use in MW2 along with attachments, perks, equipment, and everything else you’ll need to be best prepared to dominate online.
Best assault rifles in MW2
M4
- Muzzle: FTAC Castle Comp
- Barrel: Hightower 20″ Barrel
- Optic: Cronen Mini Red Dot
- Stock: Demo Fade Pro Stock
- Rear Grip: XTEN Grip
Secondary: Preferred pistol
Tactical: Stun Grenade
Lethal: Semtex
Perk Package: Battle Hardened and Double Time, Fast Hands, Ghost
Field Upgrade: Trophy System
TAQ-56
- Muzzle: Komodo Heavy
- Barrel: 14.5″ Tundra Pro Barrel
- Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56
- Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity
- Rear Grip: Demo Cleanshot Grip
Secondary: Preferred pistol
Tactical: Stun Grenade
Lethal: Semtex
Perk Package: Battle Hardened and Double Time, Fast Hands, Ghost
Field Upgrade: Dead Silence
Best submachine guns in MW2
Fennec 45
- Muzzle: Bruen Cubic Comp
- Laser: VLK LZR 7MW
- Stock: Fennec Bullfighter
- Magazine: Fennec Mag 45
- Rear Grip: Fennec Rubber Grip
Secondary: Preferred pistol or Combat Knife
Tactical: Stun Grenade
Lethal: Semtex
Perk Package: Battle Hardened and Double Time, Fast Hands, Ghost
Field Upgrade: Dead Silence and Battle Rage
Vaznev-9K
- Muzzle: Lockshot KT85
- Laser: Schlager PEG Box IV
- Stock: Markeev R7 Stock
- Magazine: 45 Round Mag
- Rear Grip: True-Tac Grip
Secondary: Preferred pistol
Tactical: Stun Grenade
Lethal: Semtex
Perk Package: Battle Hardened and Double Time, Fast Hands, Ghost
Field Upgrade: Battle Rage
Lachmann Sub
- Muzzle: XTEN Razor Comp
- Barrel: L38 Falcon 226mm Barrel
- Stock: No Stock
- Underbarrel: Lockgrip Precision-40
- Rear Grip: XTEN Grip
Secondary: Preferred pistol
Tactical: Stun Grenade
Lethal: Semtex
Perk Package: Battle Hardened and Double Time, Fast Hands, Ghost
Field Upgrade: Battle Rage
Best sniper rifle in MW2
MCPR-300
- Muzzle: FTAC Reaper
- Barrel: 22″ OMX-456
- Stock: FSS Merc Stock
- Rear Grip: Cronen Cheetah Grip
- Ammunition: .300 Mag High Velocity
Secondary: Preferred pistol, or SMG in an Overkill loadout
Tactical: Stun Grenade
Lethal: Semtex
Perk Package: Scavenger/Overkill and Double Time, Fast Hands, Quick Fix
Field Upgrade: Dead Silence and Munitions Box
Best LMG in MW2
RPK
- Muzzle: Polarfire-S
- Barrel: KAS-7 406mm Barrel
- Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser
- Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90
- Rear Grip: True-Tac Grip
Secondary: Preferred pistol, Combat Knife, or launcher
Tactical: Stun Grenade
Lethal: Semtex
Perk Package: Battle Hardened and Double Time, Fast Hands, Ghost
Field Upgrade: Dead Silence and Battle Rage
Best marksman rifle in MW2
SP-R 208
- Barrel: 12.5″ Carbon Barrel
- Optic: SP-X 80 6.6x
- Stock: ZRL T70 Pad Extension
- Comb: Aim-Assist 406
- Bolt: FSS ST87 Bolt
Secondary: Preferred pistol, SMG or AR in Overkill class
Tactical: Stun Grenade
Lethal: Semtex or Claymore
Perk Package: Battle Hardened/Overkill and Scavenger, Fast Hands, Ghost
Field Upgrade: Trophy System
Best shotgun in MW2
Bryson 800
- Muzzle: Bryson Improved Choke
- Barrel: 21.5″ Bryson Shredder
- Laser: Schlager ULO-66 Laser
- Stock: Stockless Pistol Grip
- Underbarrel: Operator Foregrip
Secondary: Preferred pistol or Combat Knife
Tactical: Stun Grenade
Lethal: Semtex
Perk Package: Battle Hardened and Double Time, Fast Hands, Ghost
Field Upgrade: Dead Silence and Battle Rage
Best pistol in MW2
X13
- Muzzle: FT Steel Fire
- Barrel: XRK Sidewinder-6 Slide
- Ammunition: 9mm Hollow Point
- Magazine: 50 Round Drum
- Rear Grip: Cronen Lima-6 or Akimbo X13
Primary: Preferred assault rifle, SMG, etc.
Tactical: Stun Grenade
Lethal: Semtex
Perk Package: Battle Hardened and Double Time, Fast Hands, Ghost
Field Upgrade: Dead Silence and Battle Rage