These are the guns to grind with.

A Call of Duty pub-stomper or competitive player are only as good as their loadout.

Leveling up a weapon in Modern Warfare 2 is only half the battle. You’ll need to pick the right attachments to go with it, and with the gun, you’re also going to need the right perks. Building a loadout can be exhausting and daunting, but we’re here to help.

There are well over 50 weapons to choose from in MW2, and not all of them are going to be great. But there are a distinct few weapons that should be at the top of your list and in the front of your loadouts to keep your K/D and W/L ratios on the rise.

Here’s a comprehensive list of some of the best weapons to use in MW2 along with attachments, perks, equipment, and everything else you’ll need to be best prepared to dominate online.

Best assault rifles in MW2

M4

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: FTAC Castle Comp

FTAC Castle Comp Barrel: Hightower 20″ Barrel

Hightower 20″ Barrel Optic: Cronen Mini Red Dot

Cronen Mini Red Dot Stock: Demo Fade Pro Stock

Demo Fade Pro Stock Rear Grip: XTEN Grip

Secondary: Preferred pistol

Tactical: Stun Grenade

Lethal: Semtex

Perk Package: Battle Hardened and Double Time, Fast Hands, Ghost

Field Upgrade: Trophy System

TAQ-56

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: Komodo Heavy

Komodo Heavy Barrel: 14.5″ Tundra Pro Barrel

14.5″ Tundra Pro Barrel Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity

5.56 High Velocity Rear Grip: Demo Cleanshot Grip

Secondary: Preferred pistol

Tactical: Stun Grenade

Lethal: Semtex

Perk Package: Battle Hardened and Double Time, Fast Hands, Ghost

Field Upgrade: Dead Silence

Best submachine guns in MW2

Fennec 45

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: Bruen Cubic Comp

Bruen Cubic Comp Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Stock: Fennec Bullfighter

Fennec Bullfighter Magazine: Fennec Mag 45

Fennec Mag 45 Rear Grip: Fennec Rubber Grip

Secondary: Preferred pistol or Combat Knife

Tactical: Stun Grenade

Lethal: Semtex

Perk Package: Battle Hardened and Double Time, Fast Hands, Ghost

Field Upgrade: Dead Silence and Battle Rage

Vaznev-9K

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle : Lockshot KT85

: Lockshot KT85 Laser : Schlager PEG Box IV

: Schlager PEG Box IV Stock : Markeev R7 Stock

: Markeev R7 Stock Magazine : 45 Round Mag

: 45 Round Mag Rear Grip: True-Tac Grip

Secondary: Preferred pistol

Tactical: Stun Grenade

Lethal: Semtex

Perk Package: Battle Hardened and Double Time, Fast Hands, Ghost

Field Upgrade: Battle Rage

Lachmann Sub

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: XTEN Razor Comp

XTEN Razor Comp Barrel: L38 Falcon 226mm Barrel

L38 Falcon 226mm Barrel Stock: No Stock

No Stock Underbarrel: Lockgrip Precision-40

Lockgrip Precision-40 Rear Grip: XTEN Grip

Secondary: Preferred pistol

Tactical: Stun Grenade

Lethal: Semtex

Perk Package: Battle Hardened and Double Time, Fast Hands, Ghost

Field Upgrade: Battle Rage

Best sniper rifle in MW2

MCPR-300

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: FTAC Reaper

FTAC Reaper Barrel: 22″ OMX-456

22″ OMX-456 Stock: FSS Merc Stock

FSS Merc Stock Rear Grip: Cronen Cheetah Grip

Cronen Cheetah Grip Ammunition: .300 Mag High Velocity

Secondary: Preferred pistol, or SMG in an Overkill loadout

Tactical: Stun Grenade

Lethal: Semtex

Perk Package: Scavenger/Overkill and Double Time, Fast Hands, Quick Fix

Field Upgrade: Dead Silence and Munitions Box

Best LMG in MW2

RPK

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: Polarfire-S

Polarfire-S Barrel: KAS-7 406mm Barrel

KAS-7 406mm Barrel Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90

FSS Sharkfin 90 Rear Grip: True-Tac Grip

Secondary: Preferred pistol, Combat Knife, or launcher

Tactical: Stun Grenade

Lethal: Semtex

Perk Package: Battle Hardened and Double Time, Fast Hands, Ghost

Field Upgrade: Dead Silence and Battle Rage

Best marksman rifle in MW2

SP-R 208

Screengrab via Activision

Barrel: 12.5″ Carbon Barrel

12.5″ Carbon Barrel Optic: SP-X 80 6.6x

SP-X 80 6.6x Stock: ZRL T70 Pad Extension

ZRL T70 Pad Extension Comb: Aim-Assist 406

Aim-Assist 406 Bolt: FSS ST87 Bolt

Secondary: Preferred pistol, SMG or AR in Overkill class

Tactical: Stun Grenade

Lethal: Semtex or Claymore

Perk Package: Battle Hardened/Overkill and Scavenger, Fast Hands, Ghost

Field Upgrade: Trophy System

Best shotgun in MW2

Bryson 800

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: Bryson Improved Choke

Bryson Improved Choke Barrel: 21.5″ Bryson Shredder

21.5″ Bryson Shredder Laser: Schlager ULO-66 Laser

Schlager ULO-66 Laser Stock: Stockless Pistol Grip

Stockless Pistol Grip Underbarrel: Operator Foregrip

Secondary: Preferred pistol or Combat Knife

Tactical: Stun Grenade

Lethal: Semtex

Perk Package: Battle Hardened and Double Time, Fast Hands, Ghost

Field Upgrade: Dead Silence and Battle Rage

Best pistol in MW2

X13

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: FT Steel Fire

FT Steel Fire Barrel: XRK Sidewinder-6 Slide

XRK Sidewinder-6 Slide Ammunition: 9mm Hollow Point

9mm Hollow Point Magazine: 50 Round Drum

50 Round Drum Rear Grip: Cronen Lima-6 or Akimbo X13

Primary: Preferred assault rifle, SMG, etc.

Tactical: Stun Grenade

Lethal: Semtex

Perk Package: Battle Hardened and Double Time, Fast Hands, Ghost

Field Upgrade: Dead Silence and Battle Rage