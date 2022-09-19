Best settings for Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 (2022) beta

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 has a wide variety of players looking to enjoy a deathmatch or domination, but each player is different. Some players are looking to hit the top of the leaderboard each and every match, with others just using the game to wind down after a long day.

Infinity Ward’s FPS can be quite intense at times, but is usually a cathartic experience (unless you’re losing).

Mixing up your settings can change up your game entirely, for players who want to make it to the top, and for those who just want that extra kill or two, here’s a list of setting Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 players should use:

Best settings for Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2

Visual

Motion Blur

Motion blur makes it hard to see your enemies. Players need to see their enemies at all times, and this is just a cosmetic setting that needs to be turned off. This also goes for weapon motion blur, it’s just unnecessary.

Field of View

Spread out that field of view. A higher FOV can make things a lot easier, and ensure you don’t get shot in the side as much. It might make your targets slightly smaller, but find a nice middle ground and you’ll be top fragging in no time.

Controller

Button Layout Preset

This is up to the player to decide, but if you’re on a controller, use Tactical. Tactical will make your slide and crouch R3 instead of circle. This will make it easier for you to control your slides and aim at the same time.

Trigger Effect

Turn this off if you want to be able to shoot quickly. This will impact your ability to tap shoot, most likely resulting in a lower K/D ratio. The last thing you want is the game making it harder to shoot!

Horizontal and Vertical Sensitivity

This will impact your ability to aim precisely. The higher your sensitivity is, the harder it is to aim. But, if your sense is too low, players will run rings around you.